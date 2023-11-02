INVESTOR ALERT: Contact Levi & Korsinsky Before December 19, 2023 To Discuss Your Rights - ADBE

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2023 / If you suffered a loss on your Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) investment and want to learn about a potential recovery under the federal securities laws, follow the link below for more information:

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or call (212) 363-7500 to speak to our team of experienced shareholder advocates.

THE LAWSUIT: A class action securities lawsuit was filed against Adobe Inc. that seeks to recover losses of shareholders who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between July 23, 2021 and September 15, 2022.

CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (a) Figma was growing its market share and was becoming a leader in user experience design; (b) Figma was in direct competition with Adobe on user experience design; (c) Adobe's product "Express" was not an effective counter to Figma's growing market share in bringing new customers to Adobe's paid offerings; (d) Adobe's other offerings were not succeeding in competing with Figma on user experience design; and (e) Adobe was losing market share to Figma.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in Adobe stock during the relevant time frame - even if you still hold your shares - go to to learn about your rights to seek a recovery. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

Over the past 20 years, Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases.