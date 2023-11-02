SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Contact Levi & Korsinsky Before December 19, 2023 To Discuss Your Rights - FTCH

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2023 / If you suffered a loss on your Farfetch Limited (NYSE:FTCH) investment and want to learn about a potential recovery under the federal securities laws, follow the link below for more information:

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or call (212) 363-7500 to speak to our team of experienced shareholder advocates.

THE LAWSUIT: A class action securities lawsuit was filed against Farfetch Limited that seeks to recover losses of shareholders who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between March 9, 2023 and August 17, 2023.

CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (i) Farfetch was experiencing a significant slowdown in growth in the U.S. and China; (ii) Farfetch also faced onboarding challenges impacting the launch of its Reebok partnership; (iii) Farfetch downplayed challenges it faced with respect to, and/or overstated its ability to manage, its supply chain and inventory; (iv) all the foregoing was having a significant negative impact on Farfetch's revenue and gross merchandise value growth; (v) accordingly, Farfetch was unlikely to meet market expectations for its Q2 2023 financial results or its own FY 2023 revenue guidance; and (vi) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in Farfetch stock during the relevant time frame - even if you still hold your shares - go to to learn about your rights to seek a recovery.

