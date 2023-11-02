Unlock The Power Of Happiness: Upcoming Session At The 2023 Leading Transformational Change Forum

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

The 2023 Leading Transformational Change Forum is thrilled to announce its highly anticipated session titled "Unlocking Your Full Potential by Making Happiness Your Competitive Edge." The event, happening from 3:30 pm to 4:00 pm US ET, promises attendees an innovative approach to personal and professional growth.

In today's fast-paced world, individuals across the globe grapple with stress, burnout, and loneliness. Despite the burgeoning need, tools to cultivate and foster happiness remain conspicuously absent from traditional education and workplace training. This exclusive session seeks to bridge that gap.

Ashish Kothari, the visionary behind Happiness Squad , is set to illuminate the profound benefits of integrating happiness-centric habits into daily life. Through evidence-based practices, backed by cutting-edge research in psychology and neuroscience, participants will be equipped with actionable strategies to transform their life trajectories.

Happiness Squad's celebrated Sunflower Happiness model integrates nine proven practices from diverse wisdom traditions. This holistic approach, aimed at rewiring one's brain for happiness, stands as a testament to Ashish's commitment to enhancing human well-being.

"Research consistently highlights the myriad benefits of building happiness-centric practices. Our session is more than just a learning experience; it's an investment in a brighter, happier future," says Ashish Kothari.

For those keen on harnessing the potential of happiness for personal and professional growth, this session is a must-attend. Dive deep into the 'Hardwired for Happiness' transformation, and embrace a life rich in joy, meaning, and purpose.

About Happiness Squad:

A pioneering organization led by Ashish Kothari, Happiness Squad is dedicated to catalyzing human flourishing. Through its unique models and practices, it empowers individuals to live with increased joy, well-being, and love. Happiness Squad

About The Leading Transformational Change Forum:

The Leading Transformational Change Forum is an esteemed three-day virtual gathering that prioritizes the intricacies of transformational change in contemporary business environments. Orchestrated by the Consortium for Change (C4C), this forum assembles a diverse array of advisors, industry stalwarts, and experienced executives. Scheduled from November 1 to November 3, 2023, the event will offer participants a series of thoughtfully structured keynote presentations and panel discussions. The central objective of the LTC Forum is to present attendees with empirical insights and pragmatic strategies, facilitating informed decision-making in their organizational change initiatives. With a focus on adaptability and global accessibility, the LTC Forum remains a notable event for professionals dedicated to efficient and effective change management. Leading Transformational Change Forum

About the Consortium for Change:

The Consortium for Change (C4C) is a distinguished community network of independent coaches, consultants, and transformational change experts. Comprising 60-80 professionals from diverse geographies, industries, and functional specializations, C4C seamlessly bridges varied leadership perspectives and expertise. With a foundational ethos grounded in The Spirit of Abundance, C4C emphasizes collaboration over competition, pooling resources and knowledge to ensure collective growth and client success. Our members champion principles of abundance, surge capacity, business referrals, inclusion, reciprocity, and agility, solidifying C4C's reputation as a beacon for transformational change and unparalleled collaboration. Consortium for Change (C4C)

About 1BusinessWorld:

1BusinessWorld is a global business ecosystem, network and marketplace that provides entrepreneurs, business owners and professionals with the information, tools, resources and connectivity needed to succeed throughout their company's growth journey, toward a better business world. Our vision is based on the reality that we live, work and do business in one global interconnected business environment, and hence our motto:“One World, One Business World”. Our mission is to encourage and support global communication and collaboration among entrepreneurs, professionals, and businesses. 1BusinessWorld

