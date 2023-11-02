Cricket Betting Tips: Bet On India Vs Sri Lanka With Rajabets

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

On Thursday, November 2, ICC World Cup hosts India will play Sri Lanka in the former's seventh game of this year's World Cup! Both teams will be looking forward to this test, especially India, who are fresh off their triumph over reigning world champions England!

Such a bug occasion is bound to attract the attention not only of cricket fans but of sports betting fans as well. If you are a betting fan, this is the article for you! We will discuss the incredible Rajabets promo and the odds you can get for this upcoming game. Read on to find out more!

Rajabets Promo Code

New players who sign up for Rajabets for the first time will instantly receive a 20% deposit bonus of up to 3,00 INR. To claim this offer, click here , sign up, and deposit. Rajabets will then grant you 20% of your deposit back in the form of bonus bets up to the value of 3,000 INR. there is a minimum deposit amount of 200 INR in order to be eligible for this exceptional bonus.

India vs Sri Lanka Betting Tips

Below are our top tips for the upcoming ICC World Cup game between India and Sri Lanka.

India has been in superb form so far at the ICC World Cup, winning all six games and even beating reigning champions England! Therefore, we fancy them to continue this 100% record against a struggling Sri Lanka team.

India Win (Incl. Super Over) @ 1.17 with Rajabets - BET HERE

India vs Sri Lanka Match Preview

On Thursday, November 2, ICC World Cup hosts India will go head-to-head against Sri Lanka in what will be India's seventh game at this year's World Cup.

India came into this game jubilant after beating the reigning world champions, England, by 100 runs on Sunday. This means that India's 100% record at the start of this World Cup continues, having won all six games so far. India will now be looking forward to their next test against Sri Lanka and improving their chances of a home World Cup triumph.

Sri Lanka is coming off a disappointing defeat, which saw them lose to Afghanistan by seven wickets. This brings Sri Lanka to two wins and four losses at this year's World Cup. however, they will surely take pride in the fact that their wins came against reigning World Champions England and the Netherlands. Will they cause an upset and also beat the hosts?

India vs Sri Lanka Odds

The following odds have been provided by Rajabets.



India Win (Incl. Super Over) @ 1.17 with Rajabets - BET HERE Sri Lanka Win (Incl. Super Over) @ 4.4 with Rajabets - BET HERE

