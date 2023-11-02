Fanduel Promo Code November 2023: Bet $5, Get $150 In Bonus Bets

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--



Are you searching for a high-quality betting experience on one of the best and most popular US sportsbooks? Well, look no further than FanDuel! FanDuel offers players an exceptionally fun and rewarding experience and a brilliant sign-up bonus. New customers can claim a welcome bonus consisting of $150 in bonus bets in exchange for a $5 qualifying bet! In this article, we will discuss the best key features on offer on the FanDuel site and provide you with more info on this brilliant welcome offer. If this is something you would like to learn more about, make sure to keep reading. <<<CLAIM FANDUEL PROMO CODE HERE>>> 21+. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800 GAMBLER. Disclaimer: Offer valid at the time of publishing. Details of the FanDuel Promo Code Customers who sign up for the FanDuel site for the first time will instantly be rewarded with a welcome bonus of $150 in bonus bets when they stake a $5 qualifying bet. This exceptionally rewarding bonus sees players granted a whopping $150 in bonus bets! And the best bit? No promo code is required to be eligible! Simply sign up, bet $5, and enjoy!

Launch Date 2009 FanDuel Promo Code No Promo Code Required Welcome Offer Bet $5, Get $150 Bonus Bets Minimum Deposit $ 10 Withdrawal Time 1-48 Hours

How To Claim FanDuel Promo Code

Below, we have listed a step-by-step guide on how to claim this generous welcome offer.

Click here to be redirected to the FanDuel sign-up page.

Create a free account by following the on-screen instructions and providing your personal information, such as your name and date of birth.

Make your first deposit of a minimum of $10.Place your first $5 bet.

Once the bet has settled, you will be rewarded with $150 worth of bonus bets. FanDuel Pros and Cons

In this next section, we have compiled a list of pros and cons gathered by our team of experts. Our experts spent hours researching this site in order to provide you with the best possible overview.

Pros Cons Rewarding welcome bonus Lack of loyalty program Simple & easy-to-navigate interface Great selection of sports betting markets Live sports betting feature

Additional FanDuel Promos and Offers for Existing Customers

It is not only the welcome offer that is of exceptionally high quality on the FanDuel site but the existing customer promos as well! Customers who have already signed up for the FanDuel site are not forgotten. Players can claim an array of excellent promotions all year round on their favorite sports. Below, we have listed a few examples!

Same-game parlay+

This offer allows players to place multiple wagers under one bet. Go to the 'Same Game Parlay' tab and select your wagers. This can include game pros, player props, and so much more. The promo also has a maximum bonus of $1,000 in site credit.

TNT Thursdays No Sweat Same Game Parlay

This offer is simply when a player places a three+ leg parlay on any Thursday "NBA on TNT" game. They will also receive a bonus in the form of bonus bets should their selections come in.

Refer-A-Friend

Players who refer a friend through a unique link will earn a referral bonus. Once the referred friend makes a deposit and places a bet worth $10 or more, both of you will receive $50 in site credit! (10 referral maximum, credit paid out in 72 hours)

Terms and Conditions of FanDuel Promo Code

21+ and present in AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA (permitted parishes only), MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, or WY. FanDuel is offering online sports wagering in Kansas under an agreement with Kansas Star Casino, LLC. First online real money wager only. $10 Deposit req. Bonus issued as $200 in non-withdrawable bonus bets that expire 7 days after receipt, and up to $200 in non-withdrawable profit boost tokens. Restrictions apply, including token expiration. See terms at fanduel. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit FanDuel/RG (CO, IA, KY, MI, NJ, OH, PA, IL, TN, VA), 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg/chat (CT), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 or visit ksgamblinghelp (KS), 1-877-770-STOP (LA), visit (MD), 1-800-522-4700 (WY), or visit (WV).

Advantages you will enjoy when using your Promo Code at FanDuel

In this next section, we will discuss some of the key features available to both new and existing customers on the FanDuel site. We will discuss four main features and rate them out of five. This rating is based on our own experience using the site and how likely we are to recommend the site to potential new customers. Read on to learn more.

Range of Markets - 4.9/5

We know that customers like to bet in different ways. Some like parlays, while some prefer the moneyline. FanDuel also knows this and has subsequently provided all players with an exceptionally wide range of betting markets. No matter what your preferred betting method is, you will undoubtedly find it on the FanDuel site!

Sports Betting Options - 4.9/5

The same goes for the sports betting markets available on the FanDuel site. Players who wish to bet on a multitude of sports, or even those who wish to bet on a more niche sport, can do so on the FanDuel site. Players are given the option to bet on each of the following sports:



Australian Rules Football

Baseball

Basketball

Boxing

Cricket

Cycling

Darts

Football

Golf

Handball

Ice Hockey

MMA/UFC

Motorsport

Rugby League

Rugby Union

Snooker

Soccer

Table Tennis Tennis

Payment Methods - 4.8/5

Making online transactions can be an uncertain and daunting task. Therefore, it is vital that all the best betting sites provide their customers with a sufficient amount of payment methods. This is exactly what FanDuel has done. Players can rest assured knowing that their funds are safe and secure when making deposits and withdrawals on the site. Customers can choose from a wide range of trusted payment methods, including PayPal, MasterCard, Skrill, and many more!

Mobile App - 4.9/5

Finally, we will discuss the mobile application provided by FanDuel. Modern punters will want to access their bets and betting sites with ease. And what better way to provide this than by providing a mobile app that allows players to keep up to date with their bets, allows instant access to their bet slips, and allows them to log in without a fuss? Well, this is exactly what the FanDuel mobile app allies. And the best bit? This mobile app is completely free to download on both iOS and Android.

Gamble Responsibly

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call or visit the Council on Compulsive Gambling:



Gamblers Anonymous at 855-2-Call GA or

CO, DC, IL, IN, LA, MD, MS, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV or WY - Call 1-800-GAMBLER

AZ- Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP

IA - Call 1-800-BETS-OFF

KS, NV - Call 1-800-522-4700

MI - Call 1-800-270-7117 for confidential help

MA - Call 1-800-327-5050 NY- Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369)

FAQsWhere in the US can I claim the FanDuel Promo Code?

FanDuel is available in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

What is the FanDuel Promo Code?

There is no promo code required in order for players to be eligible for FanDuel welcome bonus.

Can I place same-game parlays at FanDuel?

Yes! FanDuel allows players to place an array of different bet types, including same-game parlays.

Is FanDuel legit?

FanDuel is governed by state and federal authorities in each state it operates. Therefore, FanDuel can be trusted.

How does the FanDuel new user bonus work?

In order for players to claim the $150 in bonus bets, customers must stake a $5 qualifying bet. When their bet settles, they will receive the $150 bonus.

