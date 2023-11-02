CURE ALZHEIMER’S FUND RECEIVES $50,000 GRANT FROM GREATER TOLEDO COMMUNITY FOUNDATION

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

Cure Alzheimer's Fund (CureAlz), a non-profit dedicated to funding the most promising research to end Alzheimer's disease, received a $50,000 grant from the Robert A. Stranahan, Jr. Charitable Advised Fund of the Greater Toledo Community Foundation.

This grant represents their largest gift to Cure Alzheimer's Fund since the Robert A. Stranahan, Jr. Charitable Advised Fund made its first grant to the non-profit in 2016. Through eight years of consecutive giving, the fund has provided $235,000 to CureAlz scientists working to find a cure.

“Year after year, we are more encouraged by the progress Cure Alzheimer's Fund is making to understand Alzheimer's disease,” said Keith Burwell, President of Greater Toledo Community Foundation.“Our continued philanthropic support provides necessary funding for research that accelerates the discoveries that will eventually tackle Alzheimer's disease and find a cure.”

“The Greater Toledo Community Foundation recognizes the physical, emotional and financial impact this disease has on so many families in its community and around the world and has been a wonderful partner to CureAlz in our mission to find a cure,” said Meg Smith, CEO of Cure Alzheimer's Fund.“Alzheimer's devastates not just individual patients but their family and community as well. Developing effective, accessible therapies requires deep understanding of the complex causes and pathologies of Alzheimer's. The scientists CureAlz supports are pursuing vital high-risk, high-reward research to accelerate progress. We are deeply grateful to the Greater Toledo Community Foundation for sharing our goal to end the burden of Alzheimer's.”

It is estimated that more than 6.5 million Americans are currently living with Alzheimer's disease, a number that is expected to increase rapidly as the Baby Boomer generation continues to age. It is projected that the share of adults 65 and older in the US population will rise to 22 percent by 2050. With age as the biggest risk factor, Alzheimer's disease is poised to place an unmanageable financial burden on the US healthcare system, caregivers, and loved ones. With the philanthropic support of the Robert A. Stranahan, Jr. Charitable Advised Fund of the Greater Toledo Community Foundation and tens of thousands of other donors, CureAlz has been able to direct more than $180 million to Alzheimer's disease research since its inception in 2004 and has delivered critical breakthroughs for the research community.

About Greater Toledo Community Foundation

Greater Toledo Community Foundation is a public charitable organization created by citizens of our community to enrich the quality of life for individuals and families in our area. In existence since 1973, the Foundation has more than 970 individual current funds with assets of approximately $406 million. The Foundation provides philanthropic services for individuals, families, businesses and corporations to meet their charitable giving needs. For more information on the Foundation, visit the organization's website at or follow them on Facebook or LinkedIn.

About Cure Alzheimer's Fund

Cure Alzheimer's Fund is a non-profit dedicated to funding the most promising research to prevent, slow, or reverse Alzheimer's disease. Since its founding in 2004, Cure Alzheimer's Fund has provided grants to the world's leading researchers and contributed more than $180 million to research. Its funded initiatives have been responsible for many key breakthroughs in understanding the causes and pathology of Alzheimer's disease. Cure Alzheimer's Fund has received a 4-star rating for more than 12 consecutive years from Charity Navigator. With 100 percent of funds raised going to support research, Cure Alzheimer's Fund has been able to provide grants to many of the best scientific minds in the field of Alzheimer's research. For more information, please visit .

