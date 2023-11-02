Clippers Vs Lakers: Score $150 And 3 Months FREE NBA League Pass Promo Code With Fanduel

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

FanDuel continues its welcome bonus on Wednesday night as the Los Angeles Lakers take on the Los Angeles Clippers. All new users who sign up and place a $5 bet will receive $150 in bonus bets and three months of NBA League Pass for free.

<<<CLAIM FANDUEL PROMO CODE + 3 MONTHS NBA LEAGUE PASS>>>

All eyes will be on the Crypto Arena as fans wait to see if James Harden makes his Clippers debut following his trade from the Philadelphia 76ers. The 34-year-old joins a star-studded cast that includes three former All-Stars in Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and Russell Westbrook.

As for the Lakers, they are 2-2 after an unconvincing start to the season and have the opportunity to go above .500 for the first time this season. Continue on to learn how to claim this FanDuel promo code today.

How to claim FanDuel Promo Code and 3 Months FREE NBA League Pass

1. Click here to be taken to the FanDuel sign-up page.

2. Enter your personal details when requested.

3. No FanDuel promo code is required to be eligible - click the link to begin.

4. Make a first deposit worth at least $10 and bet $5 on any sportsbook market.

5. Once the bet is placed, receive your $150 bonus from FanDuel.

6. Within 72 hours of the $5 bet being placed, receive your NBA League Pass promo code for 3 months FREE.

This offer is the same for every state in which FanDuel is licensed to operate. For more on the best NBA betting sites, visit News Direct .

States FanDuel Is Legal In

FanDuel is legal in: Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call or visit the Council on Compulsive Gambling:



Gamblers Anonymous at 855-2-Call GA or

FanDuel Promo Code Terms and Conditions

