Avvir Announces New Product Features For Construction Professionals

Avvir, an automated risk analysis company for the construction industry, today announced a suite of new product enhancements including Clash Results , User Generated Inspect Reports , Project Metrics, and more, all designed to enable construction teams to simplify reporting and quickly identify potential issues to prevent errors and delays in the construction process. Additional product enhancements include self-uploading for existing BIM scans, updated metrics reporting functions, and more, each aimed at giving the user more power to expedite results to receive quick, in-depth reports on construction projects.

In the fast-paced construction industry, precision and efficiency are more crucial than ever. Clash detection analysis, a critical aspect of quality control, has grown in prominence thanks to the emergence of Building Information Modeling (BIM) and reality capture technologies. Through the use of enhanced clash results, construction managers can select a clash and see which elements that have not yet been physically built will be impacted by that clash. This enables project managers to identify and rectify issues earlier on in the construction process to avoid costly mistakes or delays further down the line.

“Our main goal at Avvir is to equip construction industry professionals with technology that will enable them to build smarter, safer buildings that are on-time and within budget,” said Zoe Abboudi, Senior Product Manager at Avvir.“These product enhancements allow us to deliver on that goal by identifying potential issues in a new build well before they ever make it to the physical world so that they can be corrected in the planning phase and to avoid causing delays once construction has already begun. It's our hope that this technology will improve the safety of construction sites and ultimately the buildings themselves, in addition to saving time and money.”

Another key feature update is the new Custom Deviation Reports which revolutionize the way users analyze and report critical installation deviations, empowering them to take control of their projects and close the loop on installation errors before they lead to schedule delays. With this feature, users can effortlessly select critical deviations and clashes, and generate comprehensive reports with just a few clicks. Generated reports can be easily shared with team members, clients, or contractors. This feature promotes collaboration and efficient decision-making, as all stakeholders will have visibility to critical installation deviations that need attention, leading to faster resolutions and improved project outcomes.

Looking ahead, Avvir plans to continue to introduce new features and enhancements that enable construction teams to get to work faster and reduce friction from planning to building. For more information on Avvir please visit avvir

Avvir, part of Hexagon, provides construction teams with control through its automated risk analysis platform, featuring automated schedule tracking, cost and earned value analysis, and installation issue detection. Avvir delivers the only hardware agnostic platform that not only provides critical insights but closes the loop by updating the BIM with as-built conditions, allowing customers to focus on solving issues, not finding them. Avvir is based in New York City and has a customer base that spans across North America, Europe and Japan, and includes well-known customers such as AECOM, Related, Columbia and DPR.

Learn more at avvir . Hexagon (Nasdaq Stockholm: HEXA B) has approximately 23,000 employees in 50 countries and net sales of approximately 4.3bn EUR. Learn more at hexagon and follow us @HexagonAB.

