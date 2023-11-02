Elsevier Partners With The Korean Society For Molecular And Cellular Biology To Publish Molecules And Cells

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

The Korean Society for Molecular and Cellular Biology (KSMCB), one of the largest and most prominent academic societies in the field of life sciences in Korea, and Elsevier , a leader in information and analytics for customers across the global research and health ecosystems, are pleased to announce a new partnership to publish Molecules and Cells , the flagship journal of KSMCB. This English-language publication will be hosted on Elsevier's industry-leading online platform of peer-reviewed literature, ScienceDirect , beginning January 1, 2024. Continuing as a Gold Open Access, online-only publication, all articles will be immediately and permanently free to read and download.

Junho Lee, PhD, Professor, Department of Biological Sciences, Seoul National University and President of KSMCB, commented,“It is with great pleasure that I would like to announce that KSMCB has entered into a co-publishing agreement with Elsevier. The rationale behind this decision is to meet the challenges of an ever-changing publishing environment and the growing needs of society members and scientific colleagues. We will be able to take advantage of the global network and professionalism that Elsevier brings, which will result in the recognition that our journal strives to achieve on the global stage. We envision that Molecules and Cells will make a giant leap forward in the near future to becoming a premier international scientific journal of which we can all be proud.”

Launched in 1990 and now in its 46th volume, Molecules and Cells has continually solidified its position as a leading journal in the fields of molecular and cellular biology. It has published articles in English from more than 30 countries on its way to becoming a globally recognized journal. Since 1995, the journal has been indexed in Web of Science/Science Citation Index-Expanded, the first Korean journal in the biological sciences to be accepted for inclusion in this service.

Molecules and Cells continues its tradition of publishing excellence under the expert leadership of Editor-in-Chief Jae Bum Kim , PhD, supported by an eminent editorial board. After earning his doctoral degree in the Department of Microbiology & Molecular Genetics, Harvard University, Prof. Kim has held a number of prestigious academic appointments in Korea and the United States. He is currently Professor in the Department of Biological Sciences and serves as the Director of the Center for Adipose Tissue Remodeling, Creative Research Initiatives, Center for Studies on Structure-Function in Adipocyte at Seoul National University.

Prof. Kim noted,“The editorial team, editorial board, KSMCB leadership, and I remain passionate and committed to timely publication of the highest quality scholarly work. We anticipate that Elsevier's exceptional level of publishing expertise and professionalism will help bring the journal to a wider worldwide audience of authors and readers more efficiently and effectively, providing greater opportunities for collaboration and knowledge sharing.”

The journal will expand its impact and outreach through availability via ScienceDirect , which will host 33 years of Molecules and Cells back volumes (from 1990 onwards). ScienceDirect has 1 billion annual visits and over 17,000 licenses worldwide.

Manuscripts may be submitted via Editorial Manager . Accepted manuscripts, on average, will be available online within 48 hours in a pre-release format.

Molecules and Cells is covered in important abstracting and indexing services including Science Citation Index-Expanded (current Journal Impact Factor 3.8), Scopus (current CiteScore 6.9), PubMed, Current Contents®/Life Sciences, and Chemical Abstract Service.

Louise Curtis, Elsevier Senior Vice President, Life Sciences, Social Sciences, Economics, remarked,“We are delighted that KSMCB has selected Elsevier as its partner, and we are proud to publish this well-established, well-run open access journal. It is an excellent complement to the Elsevier molecular and cell biology journal portfolio, expanding our author base into the Korean scientific community. We are committed to providing the best possible support for KSMCB's mission and community and fostering an international exchange of cutting-edge research.”

Notes for editors

About Molecules and Cells

Molecules and Cells is an international online open access journal devoted to the advancement and dissemination of fundamental knowledge and ground-breaking research in all areas of cellular and molecular biology. Publications cover a broad range of topics of general interest but should be within relevant fields of biology. It is the official journal of the Korean Society for Molecular and Cellular Biology.

About the Korean Society for Molecular and Cellular Biology (KSMCB)

The Korean Society of Molecular and Cellular Biology (KSMCB) was founded in 1989. During the last 30 years, KSMCB has grown into one of the largest and most prominent academic societies in the life sciences in Korea. KSMCB serves as a platform for molecular and cellular biologists outside Korea as well, providing them with the opportunity of collaboration and knowledge of cutting-edge research trends. The Society publishes Molecules and Cells, a molecular biology journal with a broad subject coverage and readership, and hosts an annual international conference, a forum for cutting-edge research in all areas of molecular and cellular biology.

About Elsevier and society partnerships

Elsevier has long-standing partnerships with over 600 learned societies worldwide, helping them to realize their missions and inspire and support their communities. We pride ourselves on consistently delivering outstanding publishing outcomes through strategic insight, reliable finances, global dissemination, embracing open science and open access, and championing the needs of the communities we jointly serve.

About Elsevier

As a global leader in information and analytics, Elsevier helps researchers and healthcare professionals advance science and improve health outcomes for the benefit of society. We do this by facilitating insights and critical decision-making for customers across the global research and health ecosystems.

In everything we publish, we uphold the highest standards of quality and integrity. We bring that same rigor to our information analytics solutions for researchers, academic leaders, funders, R&D-intensive corporations, doctors, and nurses.

Elsevier employs 9,000 people worldwide, including over 2,500 technologists. We have supported the work of our research and health partners for more than 140 years. Growing from our roots in publishing, we offer knowledge and valuable analytics that help our users make breakthroughs and drive societal progress. Digital solutions such as ScienceDirect , Scopus , SciVal , ClinicalKey and Sherpath support strategic research management , R&D performance , clinical decision support , and health education . Researchers and healthcare professionals rely on over 2,800 journals, including The Lancet and Cell ; 46,000+ eBook titles; and iconic reference works, such as Gray's Anatomy. With the Elsevier Foundation and our external Inclusion & Diversity Advisory Board , we work in partnership with diverse stakeholders to advance inclusion and diversity in science, research and healthcare in developing countries and around the world.

Elsevier is part of RELX , a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers.

