Cboe Partners With Benzinga For MUCH ADO ABOUT 0DTES Webinar

Benzinga, a global financial media brand, is pleased to announce its collaboration with Cboe Global Markets, a leading global exchange operator, to present an exclusive webinar,“Much Ado About 0DTES” on the exciting world of zero-days-to expiration (0DTE) options trading. This insightful virtual event will provide traders and investors with valuable insights into this unique options trading strategy.

Scheduled for Mon., Nov. 6th at 12 pm ET, the webinar will explore the intricacies of 0DTE options and how they can be utilized to enhance trading strategies and mitigate risks in the fast-paced world of options trading.

0DTE options offer traders the opportunity to respond to short-term market movements by taking positions in options contracts with an expiration date of the same trading day. The precision and flexibility of these instruments have gained popularity among traders seeking to adjust their positions around market volatility, news events, and intraday price swings.

During the webinar, attendees will have the chance to learn from the Head of Derivatives Market Intelligence, Mandy Xu.

Topics to be covered include:



Understanding 0DTE Options : A comprehensive overview of what 0DTE Options are and how they are traded differently from traditional options contracts.

Risk Management : Techniques for managing risks associated with same-day expiration options trading.

Market Insights : Discussion on the market conditions and scenarios where 0DTE Options can be most advantageous. Trading Tools and Resources : An introduction to the tools, platforms, and resources available to traders looking to engage in 0DTE Options trading.

The webinar is open to the public, and registration is free of charge.

Event Details:



Title: Much Ado About 0DTES

Date: November 6, 2023

Time: 12 PM ET Registration: Link to Registration Page

Join Cboe and Benzinga Virtual Events for this informative webinar and gain a competitive edge in your options trading endeavors. Don't miss this opportunity to dive into the world of 0DTE Options and uncover the potential they hold for your trading success.

For media inquiries, please contact: Matt Steinmetz , Vice President of Virtual Events at Benzinga.

About Benzinga Virtual Events: Benzinga Virtual Events provides a platform for traders and investors to connect with industry experts and thought leaders through virtual conferences and webinars. For more information, visit .

