Living With Acromegaly: Spreading Awareness And Highlighting Treatment Options On Acromegaly Awareness Day

Acromegaly is a rare condition that affects about 25,000 people living in the U.S. It is caused by a benign tumor in the pituitary gland which is located just beneath the brain.

This benign tumor makes too much growth hormone, and this can cause various issues such as fatigue, headaches, and increased growth of hands and feet and pretty much every part of the body. If not treated, acromegaly can cause high blood sugar as in Diabetes and high blood pressure, and sometimes cause serious damage to the heart which can be life-threatening. The good news is that there are some very good treatments available to help control the problem.

A nationwide media tour was conducted on October 23rd to discuss the drug MYCAPSSA as well as to hear about the experiences of someone living with acromegaly. The media tour featured Dr. Anthony P. Heaney, Professor at the David Geffen School of Medicine at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) and Becky Bierman, a person living with acromegaly.

Mycapssa, is a twice-daily oral medication that reduces the production of growth hormone and is designed for people who have previously been on an injectable version of octreotide therapy for the long-term maintenance of acromegaly.

During the media tour Dr. Heaney and Becky discussed:

· What acromegaly is and how many people it affects.

· What it is like living with acromegaly.

· Treatment options available for someone living with this disease.

People diagnosed with acromegaly considering a new treatment option should talk to their doctors first. For more information, you can visit

