Io.Net Launches World’S Largest Decentralized AI Compute Cloud At Breakpoint Conference

This year's Solana Breakpoint conference was the venue for a landmark announcement by io, which confirmed the beta launch of what it calls the world's largest decentralized AI compute cloud.

On November 3rd, COO Tory Green and Head of Business Development Angela Yi will announce the public beta launch of io at the main stage of Solana Breakpoint. Once io launches to the public, engineers and GPU suppliers will be able to onboard themselves onto the network.

The news represents a beacon of opportunity for cryptocurrency miners in possession of underutilized GPUs, as well as clients requiring a scalable and affordable computing solution amid rising costs.

“This is a monumental moment for io and the entire decentralized computing community,” said Founder and CEO Ahmad Shadid.“We are not simply launching a platform, we are pioneering a global movement towards optimal utilization of computational resources.

“Our vision has always been to bridge the gap between underutilized resources and rising computational demands facing AI and ML engineers, not to mention crypto miners. I believe we can make a significant contribution to the AI revolution over the coming months and years.”

With deployment speeds of less than 90 seconds, io will enable ML and AI engineers to deploy massive enterprise-level clusters to power models for training and inference.

At Breakpoint, Yi and Green revealed that the network already boasts 107K committed GPUs, which are set to be rolled out in stages. Current figures underscore the platform's pre-launch success, with demand for 23K GPUs and growing.

Ahmad credits such impressive stats to the fact that io is“providing an effective solution to a real problem for both clients and suppliers.” io is said to be up to 90% more cost-effective than traditional GPU providers such as AWS and Azure.

The company confirmed that its DePIN platform would undergo continuous testing and updates, ensuring top-tier performance and reliability for users.

About io

io is a state-of-the-art decentralized computing network that offers unmatched compute power for large-scale AI startups. Among other benefits, it allows machine learning engineers to access distributed cloud clusters at a fraction of the cost of comparable centralized services.

