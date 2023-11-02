Lithium Energy Says Solaroz Scoping Study Demonstrates Its Extraordinary Prospects

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

Lithium Energy Ltd (ASX:LEL) chairman William Johnson speaks with Proactive soon after the company unveiled the results of its scoping study for the Solaroz Lithium Project in Argentina's Jujuy Province, which showcases its potential as a large-scale, long-life, high-margin venture with excellent ESG metrics. The study recognises the soaring demand for lithium driven by the global transition to electric vehicles (EVs). Solaroz benefits from a substantial lithium resource, with a projected production capacity of up to 40,000 tons per annum (tpa) of battery-grade LCE, achieved through conventional evaporation pond processing. The total JORC indicated and inferred mineral resource estimate (MRE) stands at 3.3 million tons of LCE, including a high-grade core of 1.3 million tons of LCE.

"We are extremely pleased with the results of the scoping study, confirming the Solaroz Lithium Brine Project as a high-margin project with significant upside, positioned to become a material producer of battery-grade lithium into the accelerating demand curve of the net zero energy transition," Johnson said.

"As the global economy decarbonises, the supply of lithium remains of great importance to fulfil electrification demand. We are proud to demonstrate such a strong project at Solaroz and are excited to move forward with its next stage of development.

"Lithium Energy is committed to building a project with world class environmental credentials, to satisfy increasing global scrutiny on sustainable supply chains.”

