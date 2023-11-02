Rock Tech Lithium CEO Reveals Ambitious Plans For The Future

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

Rock Tech Lithium Inc CEO Dirk Harbecke speaks to Thomas Warner from Proactive after the integrated lithium company announced plans to raise around C$10mln via a non-brokered private placement.

Harbecke starts by giving a brief overview of the business, which currently has operations in both Canada and Germany. Around half of the money raised by the private placement will be used to finance continued exploration and development at the company's Georgia Lake Lithium Project in Ontario, Canada.

Harbecke explains that the firm is developing a lithium hydroxide converter in Eastern Germany, adding that the hard work done recently will ultimately enable Rock Tech to construct similar plants in Canada and elsewhere.

Touching on the recent fundraise, Harbecke expresses confidence in future growth in demand for lithium and says Rock Tech is particularly well-placed to contribute to the creation of the necessary new supply chains – not least because of the expertise it has developed in converter technology.

Proactive United States

Proactive United States

+1 347-449-0879

View source version on newsdirect: