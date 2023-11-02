Dealmaker Adds Seasoned Fintech CFO To Leadership Team

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

DealMaker is excited to announce that Mike Rasic has joined its ranks as the Chief Financial Officer. He brings with him over 35 years of accounting experience and over a decade of experience in building FinTech companies in regulated industries. Working in the San Francisco innovation ecosystem since 2011, Mike specializes in scaling mid-stage companies. Throughout his career Mike has overseen debt and equity capital raises bringing in over $450 Million for the companies he's led.

“Mike joining the team is a huge asset.” says DealMaker Co-founder and CEO Rebecca Kacaba.“His combined executional and strategic experience scaling growth-stage companies in regulated industries is an invaluable asset for DealMaker. His strong experience with complex accounting and compliance coupled with his acumen in acquisition strategy and capital raising is exactly what we need to effectively scale.”

As Mike commented,“It is exciting to join such a high growth culture. I'm looking forward to scaling and disrupting the billion dollar capital markets industry. The work DealMaker is doing in the capital markets is revolutionary and I'm thrilled to be a part of it.”

To date, DealMaker has processed over $2B in transactions and over one million investments - more than any counterparts or competitor in North America. DealMaker's technology was deployed in eight of the 10 largest online capital raises globally in the past 14 months. Issuers and organizations in the capital markets can learn more about DealMaker at .

DealMaker is making online capital raising mainstream with a sophisticated suite of primary issuance and shareholder management solutions, including investor ranking algorithms and data analytics tools. Its mission is to put brands and founders back in control, running streamlined, successful capital raises in one centralized platform for investors globally. The company has offices in Toronto, Canada, Austin, Texas and Tampa, Florida. Visit DealMaker for more information.

