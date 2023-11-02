Planning Your Next Winter Getaway With Priceline

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

The holiday and winter travel season is just around the corner, and now is the time to think about where you want to go, what you want to experience, and most importantly – how to find the best price. Recently, Travel Expert, Jo Franco, teamed up with Priceline on a nationwide satellite media tour to discuss the season's top travel destinations and some tips to help you save.

According to recent Priceline data, the top destinations in the U.S. for holiday travel are entertainment hotspots like New York City, Las Vegas, and Los Angeles.

To take the stress out of holiday travel planning, Priceline introduced Trip Intelligence, a suite of 40 new booking tools and Gen AI features to help research and personalize your plans.

Penny, Priceline's brand-new checkout chatbot, is available to help answer any questions about bookings, including information about nearby restaurants and attractions.

In addition, Priceline's new Flight Rebook tool allows users to easily rebook flights with their airline credits directly through Priceline, helping travelers avoid long lines or time spent waiting on hold.

On top of their everyday deals, Priceline is offering even bigger savings this holiday season. Their Black Friday early access sale kicks off on November 6th with amazing deals. You can save 30% or more on thousands of hotels in over 80 countries. Not only that, we'll also see the return of Priceline's mystery coupons. Priceline email subscribers will receive mystery coupons, which could be for up to 99% off Express Deals.

For more information, visit Priceline or download the Priceline app.

About Jo Franco

Jo Franco is a well-known Travel & Language Content Creator, Polyglot, Writer, and TV Host. She has created over 600 videos on the internet across two YouTube channels (DamonAndJo + Jo Franco) with over 1.3 million subscribers. She has been creating content for a decade in several languages including English, French, Portuguese, Spanish, and Italian. She is the CEO of JoClub, a journal club that hosts live journaling sessions of introspection both in English, and several other languages, she has her own Podcast, Not Your Average Jo, and she has worked as a TV host for Netflix's World's Most Amazing Vacation Rentals. Jo grew up as a Brazilian immigrant in a small town in Connecticut and received an international business degree in NYC. Jo's experience in the travel space, as well as building communities and businesses, has landed her a spot on the Forbes top travel influencer list. She's spoken at prestigious events such as South by Southwest (SXSW) and is on the board of EEqual, a non-profit serving homeless youth in their college careers. Jo believes in inspiring a global community to improve themselves through learning languages, cultures, financial literacy, adventure, and inclusion.

About Priceline

Priceline , part of Booking Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: BKNG], has been a leader in online travel for twenty-five years. Priceline's proprietary deals technology pairs negotiation with innovation to analyze billions of data points to generate deep discounts for customers they can't find anywhere else. Travelers have access to millions of hotels, flights, alternative accommodations, rental cars, cruises, vacation packages and experiences from trusted brands in over 116 countries around the world, 24/7 customer service and incremental savings when becoming a Priceline VIP. By making affordable travel within reach for all, Priceline helps millions of customers each year be there for the moments that matter to them. Because where your happy place meets your happy price, that place is Priceline.

