Leeuwin Metals Sees Multiple Spodumene-Bearing Pegmatites At Cross Lake

Leeuwin Metals Ltd (ASX:LM1) MD Chris Piggott tells Proactive the company's initial field program has identified multiple spodumene-bearing pegmatites over a 4.7-kilometre trend at the Spodumene Island and Metis Island prospect areas. After the successful completion of the fieldwork program Leeuwin has now submitted the drill permit application to the Manitoba government and expects to commence drilling activities in the first half of 2024.

Piggott, commented:“We are very pleased to have completed this phase of the field work at the Cross Lake Lithium Project, which has confirmed the potential large scale and under explored nature of the project. Our work has also clearly indicated that there are multiple Spodumene rich LCT pegmatites present within a 4.7km trend. The level of anomalism across the trend is highly encouraging with the expectation that more will be discovered once activities are completed to expose under cover outcrop and by future drilling. We look forward to advancing exploration at the project with a view to be drill testing some of these areas in the first half of next year.

Our team is enthusiastic about exploring in this highly mineral-rich region and we remain committed to executing comprehensive exploration programs while collaborating with the Government and local First Nation communities.”

