The Ridge Law Firm Expands Slip And Fall And Trip And Fall Department

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

The Ridge Law Firm, a leading personal injury law firm in the Bronx, New York, is pleased to announce the expansion of its slip and fall and trip and fall department. The firm's experienced attorneys are committed to helping victims of these accidents obtain the compensation they deserve for their injuries.

“We are excited to expand our slip and fall and trip and fall department to help more people who have been injured in these accidents,” said Michael T. Ridge, Founding Attorney of The Ridge Law Firm.“These accidents can be devastating! Trip and fall, slip and fall, and ceiling collapse accidents can cause serious injuries, including broken bones, head injuries, and spinal cord injuries. These injuries can have a devastating impact on a victim's life, both physically and financially and we want to make sure that people have access to the legal representation they need to get the compensation they deserve to rebuild their lives.”

Slip and fall and trip and fall accidents are two of the most common types of accidents in the United States. These accidents can occur anywhere, from sidewalks and parking lots to stores and restaurants. When someone is injured in a slip and fall or trip and fall accident, they may be entitled to compensation for their medical bills, lost wages, and other expenses.

“The difference between a slip and fall accident and a trip and fall accident is the cause of the accident,” said Ridge.“In a slip and fall accident, the person slips on a wet or slippery surface. In a trip and fall accident, the person trips over an obstacle, such as a cord, pothole, or uneven surface.”

The Ridge Law Firm's experienced attorneys have extensive experience handling slip and fall and trip and fall cases. They have a proven track record of success in obtaining significant settlements and verdicts for their clients. The firm's attorneys are also experienced negotiators and litigators, and they are prepared to take a case to trial if necessary to get their clients the justice they deserve.

“If you or someone you know has been injured in a trip and fall, slip and fall, or ceiling collapse accident, please contact The Ridge Law Firm today for a free consultation. The firm's attorneys will review your case and discuss your legal options with you,” said Ridge.“We are aware of the fact that such accidents may cause mobility issues, therefor, our law firm will provide a free Uber service for the victims to visit our offices and discuss their legal problem!”

The Law Offices Of Michael T. Ridge

Michael T. Ridge

+1 800-843-2766

View source version on newsdirect: