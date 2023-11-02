Tennessee Titans Vs Pittsburgh Steelers Promo Codes, Odds And Betting Lines

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--



On Thursday, November 2, the Pittsburgh Steelers host the Tennessee Titans in week nine of the NFL. The Acrisure Stadium in Pennsylvania will provide the backdrop for this huge game for both sides. This article will discuss the best free bets, betting lines, and odds for the upcoming game between the Titans and the Steelers. Make sure to read on to learn more! Titans vs Steelers Promo Codes

Sportsbook Promo Code Promo Offer bet365 BETTINGCOM $1,000 First Bet Safety Net or Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets BetMGM NDBONUS Up to $1,500 Back in Bonus Bets Caesars Sportsbook ND1000 $1,000 First Bet on Caesars DraftKings No Promo Code Required Up to $1,250 in Bonuses FanDuel No Promo Code Required Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonuses

Titans vs Steelers Preview

On Thursday, November 2, the NFL returns with week nine action between the Tennessee Titans and the Pittsburgh Steelers. This is set to be a must-win game for both sides.

The Titans come into this game having seen off the Falcons 82-23 in their last game. This positive result brings the Titan's season record to three wins and four losses in seven games so far, with their previous two victories coming against the Bengals and the Chargers, respectively. The Titans are currently sitting in third place in the AFC South division and will need to pick up a vital win against the Steelers if they have any chance of getting to the playoffs.

The Steelers come into this game off the back of a 20-10 loss against the Jaguars at home. This brings their season record to four wins and three losses in seven games so far. This next game against the Titans is, therefore, a must-win. The Steelers are currently sitting in second place in the AFC North Division. Their early-season form has definitely helped them into this place, but they will need to bounce back if they want to make to playoffs.

In terms of the all-time record between these two sides, the Steelers hold the edge with a 45-31 record against the Titans all-time. The last time these two sides met was in December of 2021 when the Steelers ran out 91-13 winners. Will there be a repeat of this result, or will the Titans claw back a win?

Titans vs Steelers Lines and Odds

The following odds have been provided by FanDuel .

Spread

Titans +2.5 (-115)

Steelers -2.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Titans (+116)

Steelers (-136)

Total Points

Over 36.5 (112)

Under 36.5 (-108)

