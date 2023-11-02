Draftkings Promo Code November 2023: Get Up To $1,250 In Bonuses

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--



Are you on the hunt for a new, exciting, and rewarding online betting experience? Well, in that case, look no further than the DraftKings site! This site is among the best we have come across, for very good reason! New customers are offered the opportunity to claim up to $1,250 in Bonuses just for signing up! Throughout this article, we will discuss the key features of this incredible site, how to claim this generous offer and much more. <<<CLAIM DRAFTKINGS PROMO CODE HERE>>> 21+. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800 GAMBLER. Disclaimer: offer available at the time of publishing. Details of the DraftKings Promo Code New customers who sign up for the DraftKings site for the very first time will instantly be greeted with a welcome bonus consisting of up to $1,250 in bonuses! This is one of the best and most generous welcome bonuses we have seen in the gambling and bookmaking industry! Read below to learn more about this generous offer!

Launch Date 2012 DraftKings Promo Code No Promo Code Required Welcome Offer Up to $1,250 in Bonuses Minimum Deposit $ 5 Withdrawal Time 1-5 Business Days

How To Claim DraftKings Promo Code

Follow the simple steps listed below in order to claim this generous offer from DraftKings successfully.

Click here to be taken to the DraftKings sign-up page.

Create an account by entering your personal details when prompted.

Create a unique username and password combination.Sign in and deposit a minimum of $5.

Receive an instant $50 bonus bet.Wager this initial deposit to be rewarded with a further $150 bonus.

Receive a 20% matched deposit of your first deposit up to $1,000.

If you are a DraftKings customer in Massachusetts, you are not eligible for the 20% deposit bonus of up to $1,000. Instead, DraftKings MA players can get a total of $250 in bonuses by depositing and wagering $5 on any sports market after registering an account.

DraftKings Pros and Cons

Below, we have compiled a list of pros and cons of the DraftKings website. These pros and cons have been gathered and provided by our team of experts, who spent hours researching this site in order to give you the best possible overview.

Pros :



Generous welcome bonus

Great selection of sports

Trusted payment methods Easy-to-navigate interface

Cons :

Restricted promos for existing customers

Additional DraftKings Promos and Offers

While there are not as many existing customer promos on this site in comparison to others, the DraftKings site certainly makes up for it by offering amazing promotions. The term quality over quantity comes to mind here. Make sure to read below in order to learn more about what is in store after you claim the DraftKings welcome bonus!

Refer A Friend

If you or a friend already has an account with DraftKings, you will be able to refer a friend through a unique link. Should the other sign up through this link, you will both receive a whopping $100 bonus! These free bonuses are able to be used across all markets and selections on the site.

DK Squares

DK Squares is catered to those who are looking for a bit of a different wager. Customers must simply predict the correct score and choose the corresponding square. This is available for every NFL game, and some fantastic prizes are up for grabs!

Terms and Conditions of DraftKings Promo Code

The promotional offer is valid between 7/1/2023 at 12:00:00 AM Eastern Time (ET) and 12/31/2023 at 11:59:00 PM. Eastern Time (ET) (the“Promotional Period”). Must be physically located in AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA (select parishes), MA, MD, MI, NH, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WY or WV. (“each an“Eligible Jurisdiction” or, collectively, the“Eligible Jurisdictions”). Must be 21+ years of age or older (18+ if in NH/WY). To be eligible for the promotion, Sportsbook customers must: (1) be a new DraftKings Sportsbook customer, (2) must be physically located in an Eligible Jurisdiction and obtained the minimum age requirements, (3) must register and opt-in to the promotion by clicking on the appropriate select affiliate partner link/button, and (4) deposit a minimum of $5 into their DraftKings Sportsbook account (the“Qualifying Deposit”).

Advantages you will enjoy when using your Promo Code at DraftKings

Below, we have listed the four key features on offer to both new and existing customers on the DraftKings site. We have ranked each of these features out of five based on our own personal experience when using the site, as well as how likely we are to recommend the site to potential new customers.

Range of Markets - 4.7/5

We know that customers like to place different types of bets when they are online. Some players may prefer to use parlays or future bets, while others may prefer spread or moneyline bets. Either way, players will not have a problem finding a bet type to enjoy on the DraftKings site.

Sports Betting Options - 4.8/5

Sports betting fans will undoubtedly be impressed with the sheer range of sports betting options available to both new and existing players on the DraftKings site. A full list of the sports available is listed below!



Alpine Skiing

Baseball

Basketball

Boxing

Cricket

Cross-Country Skiing

Cycling

Darts

Football

Formula 1

Gaelic Sports

Golf

Handball

Hockey

Lacrosse

MMA/UFC

Rugby League

Rugby Union

Ski Jumping

Snooker

Soccer

Table Tennis

Tennis

Volleyball Water Polo

Payment Methods - 4.8/5

Regarding payment methods that customers trust when making online deposits, there are, of course, brands like PayPal, Skrill, MasterCard, and many more. All of these payment methods ensure the safety and security of players' funds. This is why it is so important for the best betting sites worldwide to provide trusted payment methods, as the customers' funds are the most important thing. DraftKings certainly cares for its customers and provides them with a wide selection of tried, tested, and, most importantly, trusted payment methods.

Mobile App - 4.9/5

Modern punters always want to be able to access their betting information and bet slips whilst on the go. And what better way to provide them with this than by providing a top-quality, free-to-download mobile app? Well, this is exactly what DraftKings has done! Players are able to download the DraftKings mobile app completely for free from the App Store on iOS and the Google Play Store on Android.

Gamble Responsibly

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call or visit the Council on Compulsive Gambling:



Gamblers Anonymous at 855-2-Call GA or

CO, DC, IL, IN, LA, MD, MS, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV or WY - Call 1-800-GAMBLER

AZ- Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP

IA - Call 1-800-BETS-OFF

KS, NV - Call 1-800-522-4700

MI - Call 1-800-270-7117 for confidential help

MA - Call 1-800-327-5050 NY- Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369)

FAQsWhat is the DraftKings Promo Code?

No promo code is required in order to be eligible for the DraftKings welcome bonus. Simply click the link above to be taken to the sign-up page, and away you go!

Where can the DraftKings Promo Code be used?

The DraftKings promo code can be used in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

How does the DraftKings $1,000 deposit bonus work?

Customers who sign up for the first time on the DraftKings site will be greeted with the chance to earn a $1,000 deposit bonus (MA not included). New customers can get a 20% deposit bonus up to $1,000 on their first deposit, meaning a first deposit worth $5,000 would be required to receive the maximum available bonus.

Is DraftKings legit?

DraftKings is fully licensed and regulated by state and federal law in the US. therefore, customers can rest assured knowing that the site is trustworthy.

Is Daily Fantasy Sports still available at DraftKings?

Players who wish to enjoy Daily Fantasy Sports can do so on the DraftKings site. DraftKings made its name in DFS and customers that have a sportsbook account can also use it to enter their daily contests.

