Amir, King Of Jordan Discuss Developments In Palestine

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and HM King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan discussed the key regional and international developments of mutual interest, particularly the developments in the Palestinian territories.

During the meeting, which was held in Lusail Palace Wednesday evening, the two sides also exchanged views on advancing regional and international diplomatic efforts to demand an immediate ceasefire and the protection of civilians in Gaza, as well as working hard to achieve a just and comprehensive peace for the Palestinian issue in a radical and final way, to ensure security and stability in the region.

In this regard, His Highness reiterated the firm position of the State of Qatar on the Palestinian Cause and the legitimate rights of the brotherly Palestinian people, especially their right to establish an independent Palestinian state within the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital, on the basis of the two-state solution; and its condemnation of all violations of the Palestinian people, their lands, and their sanctities, which undermine reaching a just solution to the issue.

For his part, HM the King of Jordan expressed his thanks and appreciation to HH the Amir for his continued support for the Palestinian cause and other just Arab causes.

Ways to strengthen fraternal ties and cooperation relations between the two countries in various fields in order to achieve the common aspirations of the two brotherly peoples were also discussed.

On this occasion, HH the Amir hosted a dinner banquet in honor of HM King of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan and the accompanying delegation.

The meeting was attended Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Minister of Interior HE Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad Al-Thani, Chief of the Amiri Diwan HE Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, Head of the State Security HE Abdullah bin Muhammad Al Khulaifi, and a number senior officials.



On the Jordanian side, it was attended by HRH Crown Prince of Jordan Prince Hussein bin Abdullah II, Prime Minister HE Dr. Bishr Hany Al Khasawneh, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriate Affairs HE Ayman Al Safadi, and a number of Their Excellencies members of the accompanying delegation.