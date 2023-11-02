Things To Do This Weekend In Qatar (Nov 2-4, 2023)

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Marivie Alabanza | The Peninsula

Weekend bazaars and museum exhibitions are ongoing, new entertainment places are opening, and there are more upcoming events that you can participate in. Have you got your ticket to the Al Duhail-Al Nassr match yet? What about the Qatar MotoGP ? Scroll down to see what you can do this weekend!

Qatar Sustainability Week 2023



November 4-11, 2023

Event timings vary

Different locations across Qatar

Qatar Sustainability Week kicks off this weekend and it's your chance to be part of something incredible. This nationwide campaign inspires change, raises awareness, and celebrates Qatar's sustainability progress. Whether you're an individual or part of a corporation, you can pledge your commitment to take action, to be mindful of our planet, and to work towards a brighter, greener future. Together, let's make Qatar a shining example of sustainability and a beacon of hope for a better, greener future. Join the largest sustainability national campaign-register your initiative here .

'Voices from Palestine' (A DFI film series)



November 2-9, 2023

Screening time varies

Katara Cultural Village, Building 16

During these times of collective mourning, the Doha Film Institute extends an invitation to everyone for a profoundly moving cinematic series dedicated to Palestine. This November, we unite in solemn solidarity to bear witness to the stories, struggles, and unwavering spirit of the Palestinian people, as seen through the lens of their own talented filmmakers. From the haunting beauty of Elia Suleiman's 'The Time That Remains,' the film that will kickstart this advocacy, to a variety of films that capture the Palestinian experience, the DFI aims to create a space of understanding, empathy, and shared humanity. Your participation is a powerful act of solidarity and a step toward a future where every voice is valued and heard. Tickets for the 'Voices of Palestine' film series are free, and you can reserve your spot for your choices of films here .

Old Doha Port Triathlon 2023



November 3, 2023

7am onwards

Old Doha Port

Watch an adrenaline-packed triathlon race at the Old Doha Port happening this Friday! This sports event caters to a variety of categories, including the Sprint Triathlon, where athletes showcase their swimming, biking, and running prowess. Come and witness athletes push their limits to claim the title of Qatar Triathlon Federation champion. Don't miss your chance to be part of the action and cheer for your favorite contenders!

Visit the newly-opened City Gallery

Saturday to Thursday: 12pm - 9pm; Friday: 2pm - 9pm

Grand Cruise Terminal, Old Doha Port

Visit the latest addition to Qatar's edutainment space. City Gallery invites you to embark on a voyage through the country's maritime heritage. Marvel at the mesmerizing aquarium with a diverse array of aquatic wonders, including stingrays, trevally, reef sharks, and more! Immerse yourself further with audiovisual presentations throughout the gallery, presenting the Qatari culture, landscapes, and iconic attractions like the Corniche. It's free entry!

Check out the 'Sword of Wishes' mural



Katara Cultural Village, Building 15

The 'Sword of Wishes' mural by Qatari visual artist Lina Al Aali is a masterpiece that beautifully captures the magic of childhood and the splendor of the sea in a single frame. As you gaze upon it, you'll find a world where a girl sits by the sea, holding a kite shaped like a ship, while another girl beside her embraces her own dreams, clutching a kite and a fish. This mural is a portal to a realm of identity, the innocence of childhood, and the power of having dreams. Visit Building 15 at Katara and let your imagination set sail with the 'Sword of Wishes' mural!

Lusail Winter Wonderland



Current timing: 4pm - 11pm

Al Maha Island, Lusail City

The Lusail Winter Wonderland has officially reopened and it's bursting with new adventures and surprises! From thrilling rides to captivating games, there's something for everyone! For those looking to maximize their fun, check out the Unlimited Rides Package, your ticket to an entire day of unlimited access to over 50 different rides. With so much to enjoy in one day, you'll want to plan your visit in advance! Gather your friends and family for a day filled with endless joy. Tickets available here .

Arab Padel Championship



Until November 5, 2023

6:35am onwards

Khalifa Int'l Tennis & Squash Complex

Qatar never runs out of exciting sporting spectacles! Check out the prowess and strategic brilliance of padel players on the cutting-edge padel courts of Khalifa International Tennis & Squash Complex. Come and witness a riveting showcase of skill and sportsmanship like no other at the Arab Padel Championship!

Reserve your booth at the Coffee, Tea, and Chocolate Festival

The Coffee, Tea, & Chocolate Festival is set to make its return at the Expo 2023 Doha site. At this festival, an array of food and beverage outlets will delight your taste buds with the finest in chocolate, coffee, and tea offerings. If you're a vendor and you want your business to be a part of this event, this is your last opportunity to secure a booth at this festival. For more details, call 6660 1104.

Book a stand at Qatar Travel Mart 2023



November 20-23, 2023

10am - 8pm

Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre

Go on a global adventure at this year's edition of the Qatar Travel Mart! This second edition is all about revealing the latest trends in every facet of travel, from sports to business to culture, leisure to luxury, medical to halal tourism. This is the platform where tour operators, travel agencies, and more come together to shape the future of the tourism industry. Meet thought leaders and influential stakeholders who will provide insights into the industry through the 'QTM Conference', and witness the unveiling of new ideas and technologies that can elevate your travel experiences. Network with the best and brightest in the industry and acquaint yourself with the tourism industry's most cutting-edge practices. Register to book a stand here or at qtmqatar and be part of the future of travel.

