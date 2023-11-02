Palestinian PM Calls On Britain To Pressure Israel Stop Its Aggression Against Palestine

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Ramallah: The Prime Minister of Palestine, Mohammed Shtayyeh, called on the United Kingdom to work on stopping the Israeli occupation's aggression against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and to provide humanitarian and medical assistance, as well as restoring water and electricity to the area.

During the meeting today with Lord of Wimbledon and Minister of State for the Middle East, and South Asia and United Nations at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office Lord Tariq Ahmad, Shtayyeh emphasized his rejection of any partial solutions that do not include all Palestinian territories. He stated that their priority is to stop the aggression, provide assistance, treat the wounded, and work on launching a comprehensive and just political process for the Palestinian issue based on international legitimacy, United Nations resolutions, and the Arab Peace Initiative.



Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Riyadh Al Maliki, emphasized the necessity of stopping the ruthless aggression on the Gaza Strip, which has resulted in thousands of martyrs and casualties, with the majority being innocent civilians, most of whom are children and women, in addition to the displacement of hundreds of thousands.

During the meeting with the British minister, Al Maliki stressed the importance of working immediately to secure a ceasefire and ensure the entry of essential humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip. He expressed his strong disapproval of some countries continuing to justify the Israeli occupation's targeting of innocent civilians as self-defense.

He also called for urgent international intervention to save what remains of the healthcare system in the Gaza Strip due to the fuel shortage necessary for hospitals to function, given the large number of casualties. Moreover, the direct targeting of several hospitals by the occupation and the shelling of their surroundings, as well as threats to bomb others, were noted. He emphasized that there is no justification for this other than more killing and destruction.

On the other hand, Al Maliki warned of the potential escalation of the situation in the occupied West Bank due to the increasing violations and crimes committed by the Israeli occupation forces and settler militias against Palestinian civilians. He expressed concerns about the arming of settlers and their firing of weapons towards Palestinian civilians under the protection of the Israeli army.

In response, the British minister expressed his regret over the casualties among civilians and affirmed that his country is working with all international parties to ensure the delivery of aid. He also mentioned the UK's support for a two-state solution and its efforts at various levels to make progress in the political process.

