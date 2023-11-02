King Of Jordan Leaves Doha

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA
Doha: HM King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan left Doha today following a working visit to the country.
His Majesty was seen off upon departure at Doha International Airport by Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Minister of Interior HE Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad Al Thani, Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan HE Sheikh Saud bin Nasser Al Thani, Ambassador of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan to the State of Qatar HE Zaid Mufleh Al Lawzi.
His Majesty the King of Jordan was accompanied by HRH Crown Prince of Jordan Prince Hussein bin Abdullah II, Prime Minister HE Dr. Bishr Hany Al Khasawneh, and a number of Their Excellencies ministers and senior officials.
