Dozens Martyred, Injured In Violent Israeli Airstrikes On Gaza

Gaza: Dozens of Palestinians were martyred while other dozens got injured as a result of the violent Israeli airstrikes that targeted Al Talouli Square and Al Hoja Street in Jabalia Camp, north Gaza Strip.

Palestinian medical sources said that around 100 martyrs and 400 injured arrived at the Indonesian Hospital in Gaza, while dozens of others were under the rubble.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health indicated that initial estimates indicate that the number of victims of the bombing in Jabalia may be close to the number of victims of the bombing of Al Ahli Baptist Hospital, which claimed hundreds of martyrs.

The occupation warplanes launched 20 missiles and 6 huge bombs with destructive capabilities at a residential square containing at least 20 houses, destroying them on the heads of their residents. The occupation also launched three raids on Al Eshreen Street in the Nuseirat camp, which led to a number of martyrs and wounded.