Al Jazeera Denounces Israeli Massacre Of 19 Family Members Of Mohamed Abu Al Qumsan

Doha, Qatar: Al Jazeera vehemently condemns the heinous and indiscriminate Israeli bombing that has resulted in killing of 19 family members of our dedicated SNG engineer, Mohamed Abu Al Qumsan.

This unforgivable act, during the Jabalia massacre, claimed the lives of Mohamed's father, two sisters, eight nephews and nieces, his brother, his brother's wife, and their four children, his sister-in-law, and one uncle.



Al Jazeera statement said:“We extend our sincere condolences to Mohamed and his family and stand in solidarity with them during this time of profound sorrow, and we call for justice and accountability for this senseless murder of innocent lives.”

“These Israeli crimes against the civilians must not go without being held accountable and face the full force of international justice.”

“We urge the international community to address this grave injustice with utmost urgency to justice served for the families of Mohamed Abu Al Qumsan and countless other innocent Gazan civilians who lost their loved ones,” the statement adds.