Rafah Crossing Linking Egypt To Gaza Opens

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Al Jazeera

[12:49 pm Doha Time] Palestinian ambulances arrive at Rafah crossing in the southern Gaza Strip before crossing into Egypt on November 1, 2023.



A journalist stands by as Palestinian health ministry ambulances cross the gate to enter the Rafah border crossing in the southern Gaza Strip before crossing into Egypt on November 1, 2023.

[11:35 AM Doha Time] The Rafah crossing has opened from Gaza for the first time since the start of the war on October 7.

81 critically injured Palestinians will also be evacuated through the Rafah crossing. Not all foreign nationals can go to Rafah.

Only those who have received information from their embassies through the Red Cross can leave via Rafah crossing.

Live pictures from the Rafah crossing on Gaza's side showed scores of people and cars moving through the gates that were opened for the first time.

Ambulances were not seen to be crossing though pictures showed that there many many waiting to cross.

Just minutes before the crossing opened, UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said he expected“a first group of foreign nationals” to leave Gaza.

“UK teams are ready to assist British nationals as soon as they are able to leave. It's vital that lifesaving humanitarian aid can enter Gaza as quickly as possible,” he wrote on X.