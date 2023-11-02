Vodafone Qatar Platinum Sponsor Of First Future Technology Forum

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Vodafone Qatar served as platinum sponsor of the inaugural Future Technology Forum, which recently saw the Artificial Intelligence Organization and the Kindi Centre for Computational Research at Qatar University join forces as event organizers for the first time.

Future Technology Forum, which took place 22-25 October at Qatar University, was the combination of two previously held annual events - Artificial Intelligence Week and Cybersecurity Week - resulting in a heavyweight roster which included workshops, seminars, training sessions and panel discussions in the related field of artificial intelligence (AI) and cybersecurity.

Qatar University showcased its own AI and cybersecurity applications and solutions, whilst university students, along with members of the general public were invited to take part in a number of competitions. Entrants will be called upon to demonstrate their technological and innovation prowess, with a number of high-value prizes on offer for the winners.

Mahday Saad Al Hebabi, Enterprise Business Unit Director at Vodafone Qatar, said:“We continue to explore the technological capabilities of AI along with the requirement for world-class cyber security measures. We're honoured to be able to sponsor this, the inaugural Future Tech Forum, which unites Artificial Intelligence Week and Cybersecurity Week under one cohesive banner. "

"Through collaboration on this scale we saw Qatar's brightest subject matter experts in the field of AI and cybersecurity unite, to share knowledge and best practices in order to further contribute to the digital transformation of Qatar, in line with the Qatar National Vision 2030," he added.

Vodafone Qatar's sponsorship of Future Technology Forum forms part of its extensive programme of AI and cybersecurity partnership activity. Earlier this year the company was named as platinum sponsor for an event organized by Microsoft Qatar in cooperation with the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT). Entitled 'From Imagination to Reality: Rise with Microsoft AI' the event showcased breakthrough AI use cases, exploring how these innovations can enable businesses to build transformative AI-powered solutions.

Vodafone Qatar has also signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Microsoft to facilitate an end-to-end AI Digital Contact Centre Platform suitable for any organization that wants to modernize their contact centre operations in Qatar.