Jumbo Launches Mobile App Integrated With SAP For Service Operations

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Jumbo Electronics, a leading consumer electronics and home appliances distributor and service provider in Qatar is thrilled to announce the successful launch of its cutting-edge Mobile App, designed to transform field operations and streamline service delivery. This innovative app, available on both Android and iOS platforms, is seamlessly integrated with SAP, allowing service technicians to receive, execute and update service job information directly from the field. This significant advancement marks a pivotal moment in enhancing speed, efficiency, reducing operational complexities, and ensuring real-time data accuracy.

The Mobile App underwent a rigorous pilot run for AMC (Annual Maintenance Contract) followed by its full-scale implementation for all types of service jobs.

The key features of this app include 'Live Updates'. Technicians can now update service job information directly in SAP and communicate with clients in real-time.

It also includes 'Estimations and Parts Availability'. Technicians can prepare estimations and check parts availability on-site.

Another addition is the 'Part Advisor'. A helpful feature suggests frequently used spare parts for products, complete with stock availability and pricing information.

'Barcode Scanner' is another feature in the application. Enhancing data accuracy, the app includes a barcode scanner to capture product serial numbers.

'Product related image Upload' is another vital feature included. Technicians can upload product related photos through the app, which can be viewed on the app and in SAP.

The application also has included 'IMEI Lock'. The app is locked to a single device per technician, ensuring security and accountability. The Mobile App offers a range of substantial advantages that have significantly improved our service operations. The implementation of real-time updates has eliminated the need for back-end data entry to update service job data on the following day, ensuring that information is always up to date.

Additionally, our ability to efficiently close bulk service jobs under Annual Maintenance Contracts directly from the field has significantly expedited the entire process. This speed is further enhanced by the inclusion of time tracking features, which allow for precise calculations of the time spent on each job.

“We are committed to continuous innovation and delivering the highest level of service to its customers. The Mobile App represents a significant step forward in this journey, ensuring faster service delivery, improved data accuracy, and greater customer satisfaction,” said CV Rappai, Director & CEO, Jumbo Electronics.