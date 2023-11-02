Qinvest Participates In FII In Riyadh

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: QInvest was an active participant in the seventh edition of the Future Investment Initiative (FII), held from 24 to 26 October, 2023, at the King Abdulaziz International Conference Center in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. This year's FII, themed“The New Compass,” hosted over 6,000 delegates and featured insights from 500 speakers across a broad spectrum of topics.

The conference offered an interactive program geared toward helping investors recalibrate their corporate strategies and, in turn, contributing to the global economic landscape. It aimed to develop innovative approaches to address the significant challenges and opportunities of this new era.

The seventh edition of the FII brought together world-renowned investors, influential business leaders, policymakers, inventors, and explorers, all seeking to explore new markets and chart new frontiers in economic growth and prosperity.

For the third consecutive year, Hussain Abdulla (pictured), Co-CEO of QInvest, attended the conference as a speaker, where he participated in a panel discussion on October 24.

The panel touched on the economies of the Middle East and North Africa, whose economies exceeded $ 4 trillion, half of which is driven by the GCC – currently backed by consolidated Sovereign Wealth Fund assets exceeding $2 trillion.

The Future Investment Initiative (FII) Institute is a global nonprofit foundation driven by data with an investment arm and one agenda: Impact on Humanity.

Global and inclusive, we foster great minds from around the world and turn ideas into real-world solutions in four critical areas: Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Robotics, Education, Healthcare and Sustainability.