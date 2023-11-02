X (Formerly Twitter) Discontinues Circle Feature

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Washington: The social media platform "X" has discontinued the Circles feature, which allows users to share private details with a specific audience of friends rather than posting them for all followers.



The feature faced issues that affected its functionality despite its comprehensive purpose. Users reported in early February that Circles' tweets were reaching unintended audiences.

These issues resurfaced in April, and "X," formerly known as Twitter, issued an apology in May for the mistakes, demonstrating a rare moment of transparency for the company.



The reason for "X" discontinuing the feature is not clear. It may potentially return as a paid feature, similar to TweetDeck, now called X Pro. However, users might be unhappy if they have to pay to regain features they were accustomed to receiving for free.



The discontinuation of the feature marks the end of a brief era in which users could exclusively share their thoughts with specific friends.