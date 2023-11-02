Al Dawsari And Kerr Named Asia's Best

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Fawad Hussain | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Saudi Arabia's World Cup hero Salem Al Dawsari and Australian icon Samantha Kerr clinched top accolades at the glittering AFC Annual Awards Doha 2022 held at Qatar National Convention Centre's Al Mayassa Theatre last night.

Al Hilal superstar Al Dawsari saw off a contest from Qatar striker Almoez Ali and Australian forward Mathew Leckie to bag the AFC Player of the Year award, becoming the sixth Saudi player to win the prestigious title since its inception in 1994.

“I am very happy with this achievement and I would like to thank the leadership in Saudi Arabia for their keen interest in athletes and support for sport. I also want to thank the Saudi Football Federation, Al Hilal, Saudi national team as well as the fans. Of course, I am grateful to my parents and wife, who is my number one supporter,” the 32-year-old said at a star-studded ceremony after receiving his award from Asian Football Confederation (AFC) President Shaikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa.



AFC President Shaikh Salman bin Ibrahim Al Khalifa presents the AFC Player of the Year award to Saudi Arabia's Salem Al Dawsari.

Al Dawsari relished a remarkable 2022-23 season particularly his performance was phenomenal at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 where he scored the winning goal in Saudi Arabia's memorable victory against eventual champions Argentina. He also became the joint top scorer for the Green Falcons at the World Cups after scoring against Mexico, equaling legendary Sami Al Jaber's tally of three goals.

The midfielder remained influential for Al Hilal in different competitions with arguably his heroics in a 3-2 semi-final win over Brazil's Flamengo at the FIFA Club World Cup Morocco 2022 his best show for the club in the last season. Al Dawsari scored two goals and assist in the other goal to help Al Hilal become the first ever Saudi Arabian side to reach the final of the tournament.

Meanwhile, Chelsea star Kerr was crowned AFC Women's Player of the Year for the second time after she claimed the coveted award in 2017.



The striker was a class apart at the AFC Women's Asian Cup India 2022, scoring seven goals to earn a Golden Boot, also surpassing Tim Cahill as Australia's all-time leading scorer.

The 30-year-old also bagged 30 goals and seven assists for Chelsea in the 2022-23 season which saw the Blues winning fourth consecutive league title and a third consecutive FA Cup.

“I just want to say what an honour it is to win this award, especially up against some amazing finalists. It has been an amazing year for me and my team and I just want to thank all my team-mates, my coaches, my family and friends – thank you very much again,” Kerr, who is on international duty, said via video.

Hajime Moriyasu, who led Japan to World Cup Round of 16, was named the men's AFC Coach of the Year while Shui Qingxia, who guided China to AFC Women's Asian Cup title last year, received the women's AFC Coach of the Year award.