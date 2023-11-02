Qatar 4X4 Free-Style Drifting Championship Open Track Day Tonight

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The eagerly-anticipated first round of the Qatar 4X4 Free-Style Drifting Championship is set to captivate audiences tomorrow and on Friday at the Qatar Racing Club's (QRC) skid pan.

The championship is being held under the esteemed patronage of QRC President H E Sheikh Khaled bin Hamad Al Thani.

Following the cancellation of the open 4X4 free-style track day due to adverse weather conditions last Saturday, the club has invited participants to test their mettle and assess their vehicle's readiness tonight. The track will be open from 6:00pm to 10:00pm, with registration commencing at 4:00pm. This unique opportunity allows participants to fine-tune their cars and ensure they are in optimal condition for the upcoming competition. The excitement will continue with the main events of the first round scheduled for November 2 and 3.

Tomorrow's agenda will focus on registration and technical inspections from 5:00pm to 9:00pm. Scrutineering checks will be conducted to ensure compliance with championship regulations, encompassing essential criteria such as the presence of a roll cage, proper battery installation, and effective seat belts.

On Friday, the competitions will kick off at 5:00pm, featuring a distinguished panel of judges evaluating participants' performances based on specific maneuvers executed within predefined time frames.

In light of the recent postponement of the first round of the Qatar Drift Championship, orchestrated due to adverse weather conditions, the club, under the directives of QRC General Manager H E Sheikh Jabor bin Khaled Al Thani has rescheduled the first round to take place on November 9 and 10. To facilitate better preparedness for the upcoming competitions, an open track day will precede the event, allowing participants to acquaint themselves with the track.

Despite the partial damage incurred to facilities, including stands, control towers, and judging platforms, the club's unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional events remains steadfast, said QRC.

The club while praising its team for relentless efforts said the successful rehabilitation of these facilities reflects the club's determination to uphold the highest standards and provide a world-class experience for participants and spectators alike.