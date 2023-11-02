Prime Minister Receives Phone Call From Swedish Foreign Minister

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani received on Wednesday a phone call from Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Sweden HE Tobias Billstrom.

During the call, they discussed bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to develop them in all fields. In addition, they discussed the latest developments in the escalation in the Gaza Strip and the necessity of an immediate ceasefire.

During the call, His Excellency stressed the continued efforts of the State of Qatar in mediation to release the prisoners. His Excellency also stressed the necessity to open the Rafah crossing permanently to ensure the flow of relief convoys and humanitarian aid to the Palestinian brethren besieged in the Gaza Strip.

His Excellency called on the international community to assume its moral and legal responsibilities to provide protection for the fraternal Palestinian people.