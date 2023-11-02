Amir Leads Well-Wishers To Welcome King Of Jordan

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani led the well-wishers to welcome HM King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan upon his arrival and the accompanying delegation on Wednesday evening at the Doha International Airport on a working visit to the country.



Also present was Minister of Interior HE Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, Chief of the Amiri Diwan HE Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, HE Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan Sheikh Saud bin Nasser Al-Thani, and HE Ambassador of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan to the State of Qatar Zaid Mufleh Al Lawzi.



HM King of Jordan is accompanied by HRH Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah II, HE Prime Minister Dr. Bisher Hani Al Khasawneh, and a number of Their Excellencies the Ministers and senior officials.