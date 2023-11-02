Landmark Group Announces Grand Sale

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Landmark Group has launched major sales in the month of November starting from November 1 for their brands Home Centre, Centrepoint, Babyshop, Splash, Shoe Mart, Lifestyle, Max, Shoexpress, Home Box & Pablosky.

This sale will be 20%-50% off at Al Asmakh Mall , Barwa Village, Doha Festival City, Mall of Qatar, Dar Al Salam Mall , Gulf Mall ,City Center, Abu Sidra Mall & Al Khor Mall and Ecommerce from November 1 until November 18 for Centrepoint and Max.

Get a chance to grab your favorite products from Stylish Fashion Products, Kids Fashion Products, Trending Footwear products, Home Décor and Beauty products.