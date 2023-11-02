Landmark Group Announces Grand Sale

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula
Doha, Qatar: Landmark Group has launched major sales in the month of November starting from November 1 for their brands Home Centre, Centrepoint, Babyshop, Splash, Shoe Mart, Lifestyle, Max, Shoexpress, Home Box & Pablosky.
This sale will be 20%-50% off at Al Asmakh Mall , Barwa Village, Doha Festival City, Mall of Qatar, Dar Al Salam Mall , Gulf Mall ,City Center, Abu Sidra Mall & Al Khor Mall and Ecommerce from November 1 until November 18 for Centrepoint and Max.
Get a chance to grab your favorite products from Stylish Fashion Products, Kids Fashion Products, Trending Footwear products, Home Décor and Beauty products.
MENAFN02112023000063011010ID1107360863
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.