UDST Admission For Winter 2024 Opens

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) has opened applications for the winter 2024 semester, enabling prospective students to apply online via the UDST edu,” for selected programmes.

Excitingly among those programmes open for enrolment are the recently launched degrees developed to address changing market needs and tailored to direct application in Qatar.

These include the Bachelor of Science in Marine Engineering with a strong focus on LNG shipping; Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering – Smart Manufacturing which enables students to integrate high-level skills in managing design processes; and the Master of Science in Sustainable Tourism with a strong focus on eco-tourism and heritage tourism.

President of UDST, Dr. Salem Al Naemi, said,“Each semester we have enormous interest in our programs from prospective students and their families. This reflects how sought-after applied education is, and the pivotal role it plays in co-developing the knowledge and skills required by students to successfully enter tomorrow's workforce. UDST is the leader of technical and vocational education in Qatar.

Unwavering in our commitment to ensure more than just academic education, we also provide a wide range of engaging extra-curricular and sporting activities on campus and equip students for professional success throughout their lifetime.”

Spanning five colleges - Engineering and Technology, Business, Computing and Information Technology, Health Sciences, and General Education - UDST offers 64 diverse and comprehensive programs, including five Master's programs especially developed to address market needs in relevant fields. The University facilitates immersive learning, involving critical thinking and integrative experiences through simulated environments, as well as workplace training and an overall focus on applied education. This approach allows students to gain in-depth expertise in their respective study fields and ensures they possess practical, employable skills with which to enter an increasingly competitive workforce.

The following programmes are open for enrolment at the College of Engineering and Technology: Electrical Engineering - Telecommunications and Network Engineering; Chemical Engineering - Processing Engineering; Mechanical Engineering - Maintenance Engineering; Electrical Engineering - Electrical Power and Renewable Energy Engineering; Electrical Engineering - Automation and Control Systems Engineering; Mechanical Engineering – Smart Manufacturing Engineering; Construction Engineering; and Marine Engineering.

At the College of Business, the several Master of Science programmes are open for student registration, including Human Resource Management; Sustainable Tourism Management; and Accounting and Finance. Also open now is the Bachelor of Business Administration (B.B.A) in Healthcare Management. At the College of Computing and Information Technology, the following programmes are open for enrollment: Data and Cyber Security; Data Science and Artificial Intelligence; Information Systems; Information Technology; and Digital Communication and Media Production.

The College of Health Sciences has two programmes open for enrollment for winter 2024, Practical Nursing and Primary Care Paramedicine, while the College of General Education offers the University's Postgraduate Diploma (PG Dip.) in STEM/TVET Education.

Qatari citizens and children of Qatari women are exempt from paying tuition fees for all undergraduate programmes at UDST. The decision was announced by the University's board of trustees in 2020 and has since given thousands of students the chance to study at UDST and benefit from international-level applied education.

Academic entry criteria differ between programmes. However, general admission criteria to UDST requires applicants to hold a high school graduation certificate with a minimum overall average of 60% or its equivalent. Applicants must also meet or exceed the minimum score on the University's English Placement Test and complete UDST's Math Placement Test.

Should applicants not meet these Placement Test requirements, they may be eligible for the University's Foundation Program, which assists students in gaining the necessary skills they need for their preferred course of study. The admissions will remain open until November 18, 2023.