Caravan, Trailer Transporting Times For Qatar Camping Season

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online
Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Interior (MoI) announced the caravan and trailer transporting schedule for the upcoming camping season in Qatar.
. Sunday to Wednesday: 8am to 5pm
. Thursday to Saturday: 6am to 12pm
The MoI urges caravan owners and drivers to comply with the timing and to use the right lane on the road. It is strictly prohibited to overtake at all times.
As previously announced, the ministry reminds that caravans and trailers must have a functional extinguisher, good quality rear (red) and side (yellow) reflectors, safe brakes and tyres and and a working rear light.
Read Also
Traffic Department announces peak-hour ban on entry of trucks and large buses in Doha
MENAFN02112023000063011010ID1107360856
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.