Caravan, Trailer Transporting Times For Qatar Camping Season

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Interior (MoI) announced the caravan and trailer transporting schedule for the upcoming camping season in Qatar.

. Sunday to Wednesday: 8am to 5pm

. Thursday to Saturday: 6am to 12pm

The MoI urges caravan owners and drivers to comply with the timing and to use the right lane on the road. It is strictly prohibited to overtake at all times.

As previously announced, the ministry reminds that caravans and trailers must have a functional extinguisher, good quality rear (red) and side (yellow) reflectors, safe brakes and tyres and and a working rear light.

