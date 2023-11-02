Second Attack On Jabalia In Consecutive Days

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Al Jazeera

The attack on Jabalia refugee camp comes less than 24 hours after dozens of people were killed and wounded in an Israeli air strike.

The airstrike hit apartment buildings for second day in a row on Wednesday.

Al-Jazeera footage showed scenes of destruction in the refugee camp, nearly identical scenes as the day before, with dozens of men digging through the gray rubble of demolished multistory buildings in search of survivors.

The toll from Tuesday's strikes was also unknown, though the director of a nearby hospital said hundreds were killed or wounded.

European Union's top diplomat Josep Borrell expressed his deep shock at Israel's bombing of Gaza's Jabalia refugee camp.

“Building on EU Council's clear stance that Israel has the right to defend itself in line with international humanitarian law and ensuring the protection of all civilians, I am appalled by the high number of casualties following the bombing by Israel of the Jabalia refugee camp,” he posted on X.

“Laws of war and humanity must always apply, including when it comes to humanitarian assistance,” he added.

The area is home to nearly 120,000 people, and is the largest refugee camp in the Gaza Strip.