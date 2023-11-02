Angelina Jolie Slams Israel, Calls World Leaders 'Complicit In These Crimes'

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Al Jazeera
American actress Angelina Jolie has slammed Israel for its“deliberate bombing of a trapped population who have nowhere to flee”.
“Gaza has been an open-air prison for nearly two decades and is fast becoming a mass grave. 40 percent of those killed are innocent children. Whole families are being murdered,” Jolie, a former special envoy for the UNHCR, wrote in an Instagram post on Wednesday.
Read Also
Israeli Occupation forces bomb UNRWA school in Gaza Education Above All recounts tragic tale of two Gazan scholarship beneficiaries
Since October 7, about 8,800 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli attacks on Gaza.
“While the world watches and with the active support of many governments, millions of Palestinian civilians – children, women, families – are being collectively punished and dehumanized, all while being deprived [of] food, medicine and humanitarian aid against international law,” she added.
“By refusing to demand a humanitarian ceasefire and blocking the UN Security Council from imposing one on both parties, world leaders are complicit in these crimes.”
MENAFN02112023000063011010ID1107360847
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.