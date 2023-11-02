Angelina Jolie Slams Israel, Calls World Leaders 'Complicit In These Crimes'

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Al Jazeera

American actress Angelina Jolie has slammed Israel for its“deliberate bombing of a trapped population who have nowhere to flee”.

“Gaza has been an open-air prison for nearly two decades and is fast becoming a mass grave. 40 percent of those killed are innocent children. Whole families are being murdered,” Jolie, a former special envoy for the UNHCR, wrote in an Instagram post on Wednesday.



Since October 7, about 8,800 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli attacks on Gaza.

“While the world watches and with the active support of many governments, millions of Palestinian civilians – children, women, families – are being collectively punished and dehumanized, all while being deprived [of] food, medicine and humanitarian aid against international law,” she added.

“By refusing to demand a humanitarian ceasefire and blocking the UN Security Council from imposing one on both parties, world leaders are complicit in these crimes.”