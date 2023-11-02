Education Above All Recounts Tragic Tale Of Two Gazan Scholarship Beneficiaries

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

In Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza, Palestine, lies one example of the very real human tragedy and hopes for the future being extinguished.

Mohammed Ali and Suha Nasser were shining examples of hope in Gaza, despite the challenges of day-to-day life.

Their journey began when they each enrolled in the Education Above All Foundation's Al Fakhoora Scholarship Program, sharing a dream of becoming physiotherapists.

Through the Al Fakhoora Scholarship Program, more than 1,300 marginalized youth and refugees in Gaza, West Bank and East Jerusalem have been granted full scholarships to pursue higher education, offering them a path to a brighter future.

Mohammed and Suha first crossed paths as ambitious students pursuing their dream. Little did they know that their connection would blossom into a profound love story that defied the odds. Their shared journey was one of determination, hard work, and unwavering support for each other. As they diligently pursued their studies, the bond between them grew stronger. Their commitment to education and their dreams was an inspiration not only to their fellow students but to everyone who knew them.



After graduation, Mohammed and Suha embarked on a new chapter, giving their knowledge and skills back to their community. Their future was full of promise. They got married and were blessed with a beautiful son.

Tragedy struck on the 19th day of the devastating conflict in Gaza. The war, which has already claimed the lives of more than 8,500 people, a staggering 67% of which are women and children, according to UN OCHA as at 31 October 2023, ended two lives filled with promise, and narrowly avoided claiming a third.

On that fateful day, Mohammed's family had gathered at their house in the densely populated Jabalia Camp, seeking solace and safety in each other's presence. In an instant, their haven turned into a scene of unimaginable horror. The refugee camp was hit by a bomb, changing their lives forever.

Tragically, Mohammed and their beloved son lost their lives. Suha survived but suffered severe injuries, including spinal and spleen damage. She is now fighting for her life at the Indonesian Hospital, bearing physical and emotional scars of that fateful day.

The love story of Mohammed and Suha, born out of shared dreams and the pursuit of education, has been reduced to a grim statistic. Their dreams, their love, and their future were abruptly shattered by the brutality of war.

The echoes of their story serve as a somber reminder of the human cost of conflict, and the importance of safeguarding the dreams and aspirations of the young, like Mohammed and Suha.

Yet, at the time of writing, more than 220 educational facilities, including Education Above All's Al Fakhoora House, have been damaged by the hostilities in Gaza. The aftermath of this war will affect the education of a whole generation of youth, who are the only link to a stable, prosperous future for Palestine.

As we mourn the loss of Mohammed and their son and fervently pray for Suha's recovery, we are left with lingering questions. How many more promising young lives like Mohammed and his son will be lost before a ceasefire is realised? Are their lives not worth protecting? Why does the world remain silent in the face of such devastation? It appears that there is no end in sight to the suffering and heartache that continues to plague Gaza.

Who will be the voice of Gaza? The voice of Mohammed, Suha, and their son, along with thousands of other casualties whose stories remain untold? Will you use your voice to demand that world leaders put an immediate end to indiscriminate killings and this relentless suffering? Gaza's cries cannot go unheard, and it's time for the world to act.