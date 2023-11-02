Ooredoo Launches New Data SIM+ Plans

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Ooredoo Qatar has launched the new world of Data SIM+ in the country. Existing customers will automatically receive all new benefits and advantages as a token of appreciation for their loyalty. The latest development redefines the digital landscape with the upgrade to meet the evolving needs of its consumers.

The newly introduced Data SIM+ Premium plan is tailored to provide unlimited local and GCC data with exciting Urban Point offers, and subscribers will be spoilt for choice with two premium entertainment streaming options from a list that includes Shahid, STARZPLAY, VIU, OSN+, and Anghami, all for QR400 per month.

The Data SIM+ Platinum plan also extends its local unlimited data advantage to an astonishing 27 countries, keeping travellers connected wherever they go. The QR550 per month plan also has incredible Urban Point offers and experiences, as well as TOD as an additional premium streaming option-ensuring customers enjoy endless entertainment and exceptional experiences everywhere they may go.

In a move reflecting Ooredoo's deep appreciation for its loyal customers, those currently subscribed to the 5G Data SIM plans will receive increased data allowances and more entertainment options. For example, current subscribers of the 5G Data SIM M plan will see their local data limit increase from 25GB to 35GB, and 5G Data SIM L users' data allowance will rocket from 100GB to an impressive 300GB-all at no extra cost. Current 5G Data SIM Max users will also be automatically upgraded to Data SIM+ Platinum, reaping all its exclusive benefits.

Director of Public Relations at Ooredoo Qatar Sabah Rabiah Al Kuwari, commented,“We believe in constantly evolving to cater to the dynamic needs of our market. The introduction of our enhanced Data SIM+ plans is not just about more data-it's about upgrading the digital worlds of our customers and ensuring our users get the very best experience, entertainment, and rewards.”

The Data SIM+ Active plan is set at just QR110 per month, making premium connectivity accessible to all. This commitment is further solidified by Ooredoo's renowned network strength, ensuring consistent and reliable coverage throughout Qatar. For a limited time, customers can also avail of an incredible double the data allowance on both the Data SIM+ Active and Data SIM+ MAX plans for six months.