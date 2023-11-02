Lulu Re-Opens Hypermarket At Barwa Madinatna

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Lulu Group, a trailblazer in the retail industry, has unveiled its extensive hypermarket at the Barwa township located at Madinatna, solidifying its steadfast commitment to the local community and prominent position in the region.

The cutting-edge hypermarket in two levels, sprawling across 10,750 square metres and featuring ample parking facilities, has opened its doors at Barwa Madinatna. In response to a directive from governmental authorities, the above hypermarket was temporarily opened earlier in November 2022, aiming to provide services to both the guests of the FIFA World Cup 2022 and the local community. Following the conclusion of the World Cup, it underwent a closure in preparation for its full reopening. LuLu Hypermarket Group has consistently been at the forefront of providing exceptional retail experiences, and the Madinatna hypermarket is a testament to this commitment. This new addition underscores the group's dedication to serving the community by offering world-class shopping, convenience, and innovation.

Situated within the heart of an integrated residential city in the Al Wakra district, the project incorporates futuristic smart city technologies, promising families a high-quality living environment for its esteemed residents. The Barwa's development at Madinatna sets a new benchmark in meeting the highest standards and specifications required by the local market for family-oriented residential units. It also includes a range of essential amenities designed to enhance the quality of life within the community.

The new store offers shoppers the full spectrum of conveniences synonymous with the group's hypermarket chain. This encompasses a diverse selection of fresh fruits, vegetables, meats, seafood, delicatessen, roastery, all groceries, health and beauty, household, garments, electronics, electrical, IT and mobiles sourced globally. Additionally, an in-house bakery and hot food ensures a constant supply of freshly baked breads and cakes.

The shopping experience extends to incorporate cutting-edge trends, including LuLu's renowned Planet Y section, which showcases a wide array of plant-based meat alternatives and foods. Moreover, there is a dedicated selection of organic and superfoods and 'free-from' range products.

The store also houses well-known Lulu shopping stations like Lulu Fashion, the electronics hub Lulu Connect, EyeXpress, the beauty and cosmetics haven BLSH, and the latest IOT appliances and electronics.

To enhance convenience, customers will have access to 500 parking spaces, along with self-checkout and green checkout counters within the store. Lulu remains steadfast in its commitment to delivering exceptional customer service and product quality to its esteemed customers in this new hypermarket. The new store offers a range of amenities including ATM counters, currency exchange, and a pharmacy. Additionally, services such as wheelchair accessibility and gift wrapping are readily available.

In an effort for sustainability, the new store is furnished with a Reverse Vending Machine, allowing for the responsible recycling of plastic bottles and similar items.

To mark this special occasion, the management of Lulu Group has introduced an inaugural 'Shop & Win' Promotion, exclusively available at Lulu Hypermarket, Barwa Madinatna. The promotion offers customers a chance to win two brand-new 2023 Nissan Patrol 4.0l WGN XE V6 A/T vehicles, along with Lulu gift cards worth QR100,000. For every purchase of QR50/- or more, shoppers will receive a complimentary raffle coupon, providing a chance to win these prizes. This promotion is valid until April 14, 2024.

Lulu Group has recently bolstered its e-commerce capacity and introduced express bike delivery services in several other Lulu branches. These branches include B-Ring Road, Ezdan Oasis, Lusail City, Al Hilal, Barwa City, Bin Mahmoud, Abu Sidra, and Lulu Center on Al Rayyan Road.

Smart technology has been utilised to make the shopping experience smoother – from self-check outs to a new system to ensure no waiting and hassle-free checkout.

Vegan, vegetarian and 'Planet-Y' plant-based meat alternatives are made available. Organic, Keto-friendly, super food, gluten-free, protein, dairy-free, under 100 calories and 'no added sugar' items are on the shelves. Freshly made juices of all varieties are readily available. Stock of affordable superfood items including acai, quinoa and goji berries is available. A vast area is dedicated to fresh market produce section.