Sidra Medicine To Host Qatar's First Young Scientists Symposium

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Sidra Medicine, a Qatar Foundation entity will host Qatar's first Young Scientists Symposium on November 9. Themed as“The Impact of Biomedical Research on Patient Care”, and chaired and hosted by young scientists, Ahmad Al Shaibi and Fatima Al Ali for other young scientists, the Young Scientists Symposium will bring together senior and junior scientists and editors of high impact journals, to put the spotlight on how research can be applied to patient care.

Ahmad Al Shaibi, Research Specialist in Human Genetics at Sidra Medicine said,“The Young Scientists Symposium has been structured to provide young scientists with the necessary tools and knowledge of applying their research within a healthcare context. It will feature practical elements and inspiration from experts and peers not only from Qatar but internationally as well. There are many young scientists who don't yet have the skills or access to mentorship about getting their work recognized or reviewed in journals. Our symposium is looking to change that, as we want them to be more forthcoming and to get an understanding of what the end result of their hard work could look like.”

The symposium will feature keynote talks by: Dr. Paul Bastard from the Imagine Institute, University of Paris in France and Dr. Markus R. Wenk, the Dean of the College of Health and Life Sciences at HBKU Doha. There will be a mentorship session by Dr. Safia Danovi, the Senior Editor of Nature Genetics, Dr. Elizabeth Phimister, the Deputy Editor of The New England Journal of Medicine.

There will also be a series of presentations from local young scientists from Sidra Medicine; Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar; Qatar University and Hamad Bin Khalifa University. Several international speakers from Canada, Saudi Arabia and the United Kingdom will also be speaking at the event.

Fatima Al Ali, who is a Research Specialist at the Laboratory of Reproductive Biology at Sidra Medicine said:“We want this symposium to serve as an opportunity for junior scientists and clinicians to share their experimental approaches - whether basic, translational, or clinical research - has the potential to improve patient care. We also wanted them to hear from other industry leaders on how they can put their work out there and what it takes to be featured in high impact journals. We are grateful for the support from the wider research and educational community, who recognized this need and have helped us make this symposium a reality.”

The symposium is part of a series of events for Sidra Medicine's Precision Medicine and Functional Genomics (PMFG 2023) conference, which will be held from November 11 to 14.