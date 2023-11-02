Second List Of Hundreds Of People To Leave Through Rafah Crossing Announced

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Al Jazeera

The Gaza Borders and Crossings Authority has released a list of 596 foreign and dual nationals from 15 countries who will be allowed to leave Gaza on Thursday.

More than 500 people were allowed to leave on Wednesday when the border opened for the first time in weeks.

The ministry posted a new list of names just before 2am local time (00:00 GMT) and said the people listed would need to get to the crossing by 7am (05:00 GMT).



