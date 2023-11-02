Qatar Foundation's Sustainable Initiatives Take Center Stage At Expo 2023

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) #Expo 2023 Doha Fazeena Saleem | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Foundation (QF) committed to promoting sustainable solutions and fostering innovation, is set to make a significant impact at Expo 2023 Doha. Under the theme 'Local Innovations for Global Resilience,' QF, powered by Hamad Bin Khalifa University (HBKU), is showcasing a range of innovative projects and initiatives that embody its dedication to sustainability within the Energy-Water-Environment (EWE) nexus, particularly in arid regions.

Senior Research Director at HBKU's Qatar Environment and Energy Research Institute, Dr. Jenny Lawler and Associate Professor at HBKU's College of Science and Engineering, Dr. Tareq Al Ansari speaking to The Peninsula shared insights into the innovative projects and research that will be featured at the Qatar Foundation pavilion.

Dr. Lawler emphasised the significance of these innovations in addressing global challenges related to increasing desertification and water scarcity.

“By spotlighting homegrown innovations in healthcare, energy, education, and culture, QF also illustrates its comprehensive approach to addressing EWE challenges. Through these innovations, QF promotes both local and global resilience, further emphasizing its dedication to creating a sustainable future and sharing valuable knowledge on a worldwide scale,” she said.

One of the key innovations to be showcased is the use of hydroponics for desert agriculture. Dr. Lawler explained that hydroponics has the potential to revolutionize agriculture in arid regions by conserving water and improving crop efficiency. This technique eliminates soil and cultivates plants in a nutrient-rich water solution, making it ideal for regions where water resources are limited.

Moreover, advanced water treatment technologies developed by HBKU will be on display, enabling responsible water reuse and enhancing water quality while mitigating scarcity concerns. Additionally, the conversion of various types of waste into biochar, a soil conditioner, will exemplify the circular economy concept.

Dr. Lawler emphasized that these innovations not only promote environmental conservation but also foster a more sustainable and resilient ecosystem in desert environments, contributing to a greener and more sustainable future.

The interview also delved into the role of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning in promoting sustainability in agriculture. Dr. Al Ansari noted that AI-driven agricultural research optimizes resource utilization by enabling data-driven decision-making. Sensors, drones, and data analytics are utilized to enhance crop monitoring, irrigation management, pest control, and yield prediction, thereby improving resource efficiency and boosting food security in desert environments.

The Qatar Foundation pavilion at Expo 2023 Doha will also focus on the theme 'Green Desert, Better Environment.'

“We demonstrate how Qatar Foundation embraces the sustainability journey through a multi-dimensional and multi-disciplinary approach, addressing various UN Sustainable Development Goals through its activities, program offerings, and operations,” said Dr. Al Ansari.

As part of their participation, Qatar Foundation will conduct a series of talks and workshops showcasing activities and projects related to the Expo's theme. They will also highlight the journeys of students who have adopted more sustainable lifestyles and introduce a mentorship program to support visitors in their own transformative journeys toward sustainability.