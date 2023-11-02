Minister Meets University Media Spokespersons

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 2 (Petra) -- Minister of Government Communications and government spokesperson Muhannad Mubaidin on Thursday met with media spokespersons for Jordanian universities and university radio directors.During the meeting, Mubaidin stressed the importance of the role of media spokespersons on behalf of universities and those working in public relations and media departments in conveying the messages of universities that represent a wide and important segment of the community.He pointed out that the Ministry of Government Communications is concerned, in accordance with its administrative organization system, with empowering media spokespersons on behalf of ministries and government institutions. He said it will work to network with university spokespersons with the aim of strengthening the official narrative in the media and highlighting the government's plans and programs at various levels.He pointed out the importance of involving university media staff in training courses that keep pace with technological developments in the media sector and benefiting from the expertise and experiences of university faculty members in the field of training.During the meeting, the minister touched on university radio stations, stressing the importance of their role in enriching content and influencing their local communities. In this regard, he pointed to the need to develop the capabilities of radio program preparers and presenters and diversify their programming courses.Mubaidin underlined the importance of the role of university radio stations in supporting political modernization and addressing current events in the region, most notably the war on Gaza, and the role of His Majesty King Abdullah II in defending the Palestinian cause.For their part, the speakers stressed the importance of this meeting, which is being held for the first time with the Minister of Government Communications, which contributes to strengthening coordination and cooperation between the ministry and universities.They also stressed the importance of supporting the positions of His Majesty King Abdullah II towards the Palestinian issue, stopping the war on Gaza, and preventing the displacement of the people of the Gaza Strip, noting the need to pay attention to the media terminology contained in the Western media and its support for the Israeli narrative toward the war on Gaza.They pointed out the importance of providing university radio stations with media personnel, to enhance and develop their work further, and to expand their reach in society.