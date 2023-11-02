Imams Instructed To Perform 'Prayers For The Absent' For Palestine Martyrs

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 2 (Petra) - Minister of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs and Holy Sites on Thursday called on imams and preachers of Jordan's mosques to hold 'prayers for the absent' tomorrow after congregational Friday prayers for innocent martyrs in Gaza Strip and occupied Palestine.The call came in a circular that was issued by the minister and was distributed to all Awqaf directors across the Kingdom, an Awqaf Ministry statement said.