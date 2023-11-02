29 Palestinians Killed In Israeli Airstrike Northern Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Gaza, Nov. 2 (Petra)- 29 Palestinians were killed at least on Thursday, in another Israeli occupation airstrike on Jabalia refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip.According to Palestinian sources, an occupation aircraft bombed a school in Jabalia camp, killing 27 Palestinians, who were then transferred to Indonesia Hospital.The sources indicated that two Palestinians were also killed and others were injured in an Israeli air raid on a local vehicle in Jabalia camp, adding that casualties were then transferred to Indonesia Hospital in Beit Lahia.