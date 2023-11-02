Ajarmeh Decries Israel's Continued Atrocities In Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 2 (Petra) - Chairman of the Lower House Palestine Committee, MP Firas Ajarmeh, said developments in Gaza Strip are a humanitarian catastrophe, as the coastal enclave is turned into a mass grave by brutal Israeli aggression.In a statement on Thursday, the MP noted Israeli aggression had "catastrophic" consequences and destroyed entire neighborhoods in Gaza, stressing necessity of working to reach an immediate ceasefire to stop Israel's destruction and avoid killing of Palestinian civilians.The lawmaker also noted Israel's aggression on Gaza killed more than 8,800 Palestinians from Gaza Strip so far, including 3,650 children and 2,252 women.Meanwhile, he said 22,240 Palestinians were injured, in addition to destruction of Gaza infrastructure of the medical and health sector.